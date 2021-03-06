PITTSFIELD — A man suspected of shoplifting is facing charges after he fled from police and allegedly tossed a bag containing suspected drugs and drug distribution paraphernalia.
After being called to Cumberland Farms on First Street for a reported shoplifter early Saturday, officers engaged the suspect and learned he had two outstanding arrest warrants, according to a Pittsfield Police Facebook post.
The man took off running, but was quickly apprehended by two officers, who saw him toss away a belly bag during the brief foot chase.
Officers recovered the bag, which contained 700 individual bags of a powdered substance believed to be heroin, according to the post. It also contained about 56 grams of crack and powdered cocaine, a scale, and bags commonly used for drug distribution.
He is currently held on bail pending arraignment Monday in Central Berkshire District Court.
The post did not identify the man, nor did it specify what charges he faces or provide information about the nature of the arrest warrants.