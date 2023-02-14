Eagle readers' love story: For Suzanne Remington and Rick Rosen, the Berkshires is their happy place

Editor's note: Suzanne Remington responded to an inquiry prior to Valentine's Day from The Berkshire Eagle about wedding proposals. This is Rick Rosen and Suzanne Remington's story, as told to Jane Kaufman.
Rick Rosen: I had recently gotten divorced in 2007, and I was going on dating sites like Match and eHarmony. And my dates had been, "one and dones." I tried to make the best to these dates. But it turned out there was nobody really that there was any chemistry with, so I tried to be polite. I never wanted to lie and say, "I’ll call you," which I didn’t.
Suzanne Remington: I had just moved to Connecticut with no ties. My daughter was going off to college. I had just gotten a divorce and moving was my adventure. I got an email saying Match.com was free to me for a weekend. So I said, “What the heck.” I went on it for a weekend thinking, "I’ll meet a friend," because I had no friends in Connecticut. That weekend is when I met Rick.
Rick: One time on the site I saw a picture of Suzanne, and she looked interesting. At that time, you couldn’t call people right away on online dating sites. They were very cautious. So, finally, we got to talk, and we had like a two-hour conversation. I mean we talked about everything you could imagine. We were both huge Beatles fans, theater fans. The conversation just was magical, I thought. When I found out that she had moved from Maine to Torrington, it rang a bell because my band does a yearly concert on the greens at Coe Park, and the next one was on Aug. 6, 2010. So I said, “Suzanne, do you live anywhere near there? Do you want to meet me at the gig?” So she said, “Yeah, I’ll meet you.” So we played the concert. During the break, I thought she was going to come up, and I was really disappointed. I thought, I'm probably gonna get stood up on this one. I asked the lead singer to dedicate “In My Life,” which is a great Beatles tune, to Suzanne.
Suzanne: I was shy, and I wasn’t going to go up to him, but he dedicated a song, and it was a Beatles song. So I had to say thank you.
Rick: As I was packing up my guitar, I hear this little voice above me saying, “I’m Suzanne.” And I looked up and said, “I know,” because I recognized her from the picture. It was that moment that the sparks for me started. And I said, “You want to go to a diner?”
Suzanne: So we ended up going to a diner afterward. I’m very new to dating and very trusting. And then he invited me to his house over the weekend and I actually went. I was from Maine and I was very trusting. But, yeah, I went to his house and he wasn’t an axe murderer. He was a very nice dentist. We haven’t been apart since.
Rick: I invited her to the house on Saturday. She was busy. She came on Sunday and we talked and talked and talked and talked. We hung out at the pool.
Suzanne: I had never heard of Tanglewood. And Rick said, “You're gonna love it.” And he took me that first summer and I was in love. I said, “Where's this been all my life?” And that became our place. The Berkshires is our happy place. And we said, “If we ever get married, we'll get married in the Berkshires.” And we did – six years from the date we met.
Epilogue: Suzanne Remington and Rick Rosen of Branford, Conn., married Aug. 6, 2016, at the Guthrie Center in Great Barrington, where they volunteer with a luncheon at the Red Lion Inn. They have three children from previous marriages. Their first granddaughter was born May 21, 2022.