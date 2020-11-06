WILLIAMSTOWN — In less than five minutes, it was over.
At Friday’s auction with just two bidders, the former Sweet Brook Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, assessed at a value of $3.1 million, sold for $1.5 million.
The winning bidder was Oxford Finance, the company that holds the mortgage note. A representative for the company who did the bidding declined to identify himself to The Eagle and declined to discuss plans for the property.
The other bidder was Michael Deep, owner of Waubeeka Golf Links just down the road. He backed off after his highest bid of $1.1 million.
Sweet Brook was ordered closed by the state Department of Public Health after a series of serious violations and cases of abuse and neglect were confirmed by state officials.
According to information provided by the DPH, Sweet Brook was closed for good July 29, after which it no longer was a nursing home licensed by the DPH.
Auction firm Aaron Posnik & Co. conducted the auction/foreclosure process to sell the 14-acre property and 59,500-square-foot structure listed as a “skilled nursing facility.”
A deposit of $100,000 was required of the winning bidder, with an additional 10 percent of the purchase price due within five business days.
In addition, the new owner of the property owes back taxes, in the amount of $181,345, that have accrued since 2019.
According to the posting of the auction, the facility has a 177-bed capacity, an elevator, two dining rooms, four nursing stations, a kitchen, commercial laundry, and intact sprinkler and security systems.
The RR-3 zoning allows for single-family homes, day care centers and religious or educational uses. With a special permit, elderly housing, assisted living, hospital or medical uses also are allowed.
The property was sold to the current owner, SBPropCo LLC, in 2014 for $4.5 million. It was sold in 2010 for $2.8 million, and bought in 1999 by Northern Berkshire Health Care for $16.3 million.
According to Chris Lamarre, the assessor for Williamstown, the property is assessed at $3.1 million and, at that value, would generate about $55,000 in taxes annually.