STOCKBRIDGE — No matter what, Claire Raposo was taught, never mix business with personal politics. But, for the baker and owner of The Lost Lamb, it's hard to ignore the sweet thrill of victory this week.
"It's not that I don't respect people's different political views, but on a moral level, I personally do have a stance, and I'd rather support my candidate," Raposo said.
And how does a baker support her candidate of choice? With frosting, of course.
In honor of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Wednesday, The Lost Lamb on Main Street will be selling Biden-themed cupcakes throughout the week. Chocolate or vanilla cupcakes with red and blue icing will be the edible vehicle for icing-piped messages of "Biden 2020" or "Biden/Harris." The specialty cupcakes will be $3.50 each.
"It depends on the weather next week, but I'll definitely be making a few dozen a day," she said, noting that snow or rain in the forecast can make for a slower day at the bakery. "But, people really like specialty things like that."
Those who stopped by the shop in November might remember similar political treats that Raposo created for election week.
"Some people were not super-thrilled," she said with a laugh about the left-leaning cupcakes, but she noted that she flies Pride and Black Lives Matter flags out front of her shop all year long — she doesn't hide her views.
"I was told, no matter what, don’t make your business political," she said. "But, I want people to know my business is a safe place; we live in a very rural area, and I want to make sure people know we support them and we want them to come in."
The 20-year-old, who opened the patisserie in November 2019, after earning her pastry diploma from Le Cordon Bleu, said that bakeries often are used as examples of religious freedom when some refuse to bake cakes for same-sex couples.
"I want everybody to know I will make gay wedding cakes, no matter what," she said.
While she is nervous about this week and the possible political unrest and riots that the country seems to be bracing for, she still is hopeful.
"I'm really excited — my adult life has been with [President Donald Trump], and it was so upsetting and stressful," she said of the past four years. "I know Joe Biden is not going to fix everything, but it will be nice not to worry so much about the state of our country."