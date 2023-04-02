The 13th annual Swim-A-Thon at Berkshire South Regional Community Center raises money to ensure its pool remains a resource for all

When Sarah Kessler and David Heberlein came to the Berkshire South Regional Community Center on Sunday morning, they weren’t expecting a leisurely swim.
The pool lanes, already packed with other enthusiasts, were surging with swimmers when they arrived. People of varying skill levels and ages populated the water, gliding back and forth in hour-long intervals, occasionally hopping out to fuel up on clementines and mini muffins. Volunteers sat at the end of the lanes, tallying trips around the pool and providing participants with water as needed.
Kessler and Heberlein came with a purpose, but without much experience. With some help from their team, 48 West, also known as “The Piranhas,” they ended up recording 62 laps — far above what they expected.
“That was kind of a miracle number,” Kessler said. “We were hoping for ten.”
The team rose to the occasion, Heberlein said. Every lap counts, especially for a good cause.
The Berkshire South Regional Community Center’s Swim-A-Thon is an annual event that sees a cohort of participants come together to rack up as many laps as they can to support the adaptive needs swimming program at the center.
Jenise Lucey, the center’s executive director, said the goal was to raise $20,000 for the program, which provides free swim lessons, aquatic exercise classes and specialized equipment for people with disabilities.
That includes staff, namely a qualified individual to teach the classes, and items including lifts to get people in and out of the water and specialized wheelchairs to allow easier access.
Lucey stressed the importance of such programming for the opportunities it provided the attendees.
“It gives people the ability to feel weightless and lose barriers they might have on dry land,” Lucey said. She told The Eagle that the center spends about $35,000 per year running the adaptive services programs.
This is the 13th year that the Swim-A-Thon has been held, with participants either being paid a $25 flat fee by a sponsor for their time, or being paid by the lap for what they contribute. If they are paid by the lap, the amount they generate could vary depending on the sponsor.
Amanda Leavenworth, rentals and special events manager with the community center, said participants could generally do a maximum of two hours or 200 laps — whichever came first. Most stopped short of that mark.
A roster of 30 swimmers signed up to participate, but more who were not on the rolls ended up sharing the lanes with those who were already registered.
The event was held on World Autism Day. In years past, it has been held over the course of a weekend; this was the first time it was held on just one day.
Joe Bubenas put in an hour of his own time on Sunday, adding to his regular visits to the center’s pool. He usually comes to swim about three to four times a week, he said, maintaining some muscle memory from his days as a lifeguard at Daytona Beach, Fla. As he puts it: “That was real swimming.”
Bubenas said he was glad to lend his support to the adaptive needs program — as a regular attendee to the gym, he sees participants in the program most days when he works out and has seen the benefits in action. It was his second year participating.
“You get your exercise in and you help your community,” said Bubenas. “Everyone should do it, no matter what their level of fitness."
Among the youngest participants in the crowd were Ezra and Gabriel O'Dell, twins aged 10 from Sheffield, who had their own ambitions in the pool. They wanted to reach 35 laps — roughly a mile, by their count — before they were done swimming. They were at 32 and 28 respectively at the time they were interviewed, while taking a break to get some fuel (namely, chocolate chip muffins).
The brothers said they were fans of swimming in their own pool at home, mostly jumping into it and having splash fights. They were on a team with their mother, Ilana Steinhauer, and Elizabeth Keen.
Danny O’Dell, the father of the twins, kept track of the laps for the team. O’Dell said that the event was a good teachable moment about service to the community, and that he hoped to instill values of volunteering for them: helping people by giving time.
“This is just staying involved with the community,” O’Dell said. “It’s one thing to just be here and enjoy the surroundings, but to really engage and get involved with the variety, the myriad activities that you can do here is something else.”