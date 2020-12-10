Taconic graduate Stephanie Wilson is returning to space as part of NASA's new Artemis Moon missions.
Vice President Mike Pence announced Wednesday that Wilson would be among the group of 18 astronauts — nine men and nine women — returning to the moon.
Excited to be part of the Artemis Team! https://t.co/ty1gjBbh5f— Stephanie Wilson (@Astro_Stephanie) December 9, 2020
Wilson graduated from Taconic High School in 1984 and received a bachelor of science degree in engineering science at Harvard University and master of science degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas.
This will be Wilson's fourth trip into space. Her three previous trips took place in 2006, 2007 and 2010. She has logged more than 42 days in space throughout her career.
The group of astronauts announced Wednesday includes the next man and first woman who will walk on the lunar surface in 2024. The U.S. space agency plans to send a man and woman to the moon's south pole in 2024, marking the first crewed landing since Apollo 17 in 1972.