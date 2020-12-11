If NASA offered frequent-flier miles for traveling into outer space, Stephanie Wilson would have plenty to cash in.
The Taconic High School graduate has made three trips to space, and she is set to make a fourth. Vice President Mike Pence announced this week that Wilson will be part of a group of 18 astronauts who will travel to the moon this decade. The mission of NASA's Artemis program is to return astronauts to the moon by 2024, with the long-term goal of undertaking human missions to Mars.
Wilson's last voyage into space was in 2010, and she also made trips in 2006 and 2007.
On Friday, Wilson spoke with The Eagle about the opportunity to travel back to space, how she prepares her body for the trip, and some of her favorite places in Berkshire County.
Q: Has the announcement of Artemis already changed your everyday role at NASA?
A: It is further down the road. Nothing has changed at the moment, and I am still in a role in the astronaut office in the mission support crew branch, making sure crew members have the training they need to join assigned crews.
Many people are currently working with providers for the human lander system, and I imagine the rest of us would be rolled in to work with companies in that way, or with companies that are working with the Gateway orbiting lab.
Q: When was it finalized that you would join Artemis, and what was your reaction?
A: We were informed a couple weeks prior to the announcement, just to make sure things were in place and we would be ready. We were informed via email, and every spaceflight is wonderful and very exciting.
When I received the news, I was very excited to be a member of this team and to work with the companies involved in the Artemis program to bring the operator and the user perspective from my experience in spaceflight to go forward and represent the office.
Q: One of the goals of the Artemis moon missions is to have the first woman walk on the moon. Will that be you?
A: They have not made the assignment yet. Likely, the case is that someone who has been selected as [part of] this initial team could be selected [as the first woman to walk on the moon], and, of course, we have an office of about 50 active astronauts now.
Any of us that are currently active for the Artemis program [could be the one], and we’ll be bringing in another class [of astronauts] next year, in 2021, and I am expecting more people to join the program.
Q: A major goal of this program is stepping foot on Mars. Is that an opportunity you would be interested in?
A: I would be excited to step foot on the moon or step foot on Mars. Planetary exploration is a wonderful endeavor. To be able to explore a planet, to learn more about the moon and Mars, will, hopefully, help us learn more about Earth.
To bring those benefits back to humankind here on Earth would be a wonderful endeavor, and I would be excited to participate in either of those programs. Likely, the Mars program may be outside my career, but if selected, I would be happy to do that.
Q: You're one of two astronauts headed to space for the fourth time. What has that opportunity meant to you?
A: It is a privilege and honor to be chosen as part of the team and to have another opportunity at spaceflight. It is always very exciting, and to be an astronaut working in science and engineering has been something I wanted to do since middle school. It is very exciting to have that opportunity every time it happens.
Every spaceflight, every crew, every mission control team that we have the opportunity to work with is special, and I look forward to this opportunity as well.
Q: The astronauts who make up the Artemis team are a diverse bunch. What are your thoughts on the team that was assembled?
A: The team represents the members of the astronaut office. We have some members who have not flown but have come into recent classes, and we’re looking forward to their opportunities to have spaceflight. We have some others who will get to fly on the space shuttle and International Space Station. This team is well-crafted and well-rounded.
We have members that bring a variety of experience and perspective so that, going forward, we can use that experience and perspective in the best way possible for the members of the team, companies involved, engineers, hardware developers and scientists working on planetary science programs. We have the best people to provide the proper perspective to those other members of the Artemis team.
Q: How do you prepare your body to travel to space?
A: There isn’t a lot we can do to prepare. We have some opportunity to experience microgravity in the past when we’ve flown on reduced-gravity aircrafts. We have the opportunity to experience some of the spacewalking in a large pool, which helps simulate microgravity. But, other than that, there isn’t really ways to prepare physically prior … except for the mission itself.
Q: You remain connected with Berkshire County, and I read that you brought local mementos into space. What are some of your favorite places in the Berkshires?
A: There are quite a few.
I really enjoy Tanglewood, and worked at the music store there when I was in high school. I always enjoy concerts there, and the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Shakespeare in the Park. The Norman Rockwell Museum and Berkshire Athenaeum are both favorites — there are just so many.
I am excited to be representing both NASA and Berkshire County in this way. It is near and dear to my heart, and I have many wonderful memories, and people there are awesome. I am glad to be a representative and am happy people there still remember me.
This interview was conducted, edited and condensed by Jake Mendel.