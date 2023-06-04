<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Taconic seniors give thanks to family support during school years

three graduates lift their hands singing on stage

Seniors belt out the final notes of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Taconic High School’s graduation ceremony in Pittsfield on Sunday.

School Name: Taconic High School

Graduation Location/Date: Taconic High School in Pittsfield on Sunday, June 4, 2023

Number of Graduates: 185

Valedictorian: Benjamin William Ginsberg

Salutatorian: Jane Suyan Wong

Memorable Moment: During her Salutatorian speech, Jane Wong sang the praises of her family before addressing them directly in Cantonese. In response to Wong's remarks, her mother, an immigrant from Hong Kong, stood up and yelled back, "I love you!" in English, which was received with great applause from the assembled crowd.

Photos: 2023 Taconic High School Graduation

graduates in green and yellow walk out of Taconic High School
three graduates lift their hands singing on stage
graduates in green and yellow stand while one holds up tassel
girl in graduation cap and gown speaks on stage at podium
boy in cap and gown speaking at podium

graduates in green and yellow walk out of Taconic High School

Taconic’s 185 graduation seniors head out of the school to begin the 2023 graduation ceremony in Pittsfield.
graduates in green and yellow stand while one holds up tassel

Students who received high honors are recognized during the Taconic High School graduation ceremony in Pittsfield on Sunday.
girl in graduation cap and gown speaks on stage at podium

Salutatorian Jane Wong delivers her speech during Taconic High School’s graduation ceremony in Pittsfield on Sunday.
boy in cap and gown speaking at podium

Valedictorian Benjamin Ginsberg speaks to the crowd during Taconic High School’s graduation ceremony in Pittsfield on Sunday.
four students in caps and gowns perform song with guitars

Seniors perform a rendition of Taylor Swift’s song, "Never Grow Up" during the Taconic High School graduation ceremony in Pittsfield on Sunday.
graduates smiling and giving high fives to friends

Graduates congratulate their classmates as they receive their diplomas during Taconic High School’s graduation ceremony in Pittsfield on Sunday.
women cheering

Friends and family cheer as their graduates receive their diplomas at Taconic High School’s graduation ceremony in Pittsfield on Sunday.
graduates crowd together smiling

Graduates celebrate with their friends at the end of the Taconic High School graduation ceremony in Pittsfield on Sunday.
