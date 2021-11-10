<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank">
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Officials confiscate knife from Taconic High School student

  • 1 min to read
Taconic High School entrance

A suspected pocket knife was confiscated from a student at Taconic High School on Wednesday, according Pittsfield schools Superintendent Joseph Curtis.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

PITTSFIELD — A knife was confiscated from a student at Taconic High School on Wednesday afternoon, according to the superintendent. 

"No one was injured or harmed in any way," Superintendent Joseph Curtis told The Eagle in an email. He said video footage "indicates" it was a pocket knife, but he could not immediately confirm the type of knife.

In a robocall to the Pittsfield Public School community, Curtis said that based on a preliminary investigation the "student was in possession, and not using [the knife] to threaten or harm another student or staff member." 

"The school administration, in cooperation with the Pittsfield Police Department, was able to remove the knife and student from the school property," he said.

"Safety is our first priority in the Pittsfield Public Schools. Our internal systems and partnerships worked together today to resolve this quickly and safely for all students and staff," Curtis added. 

An investigation is underway with disciplinary action pending, he said.

Amanda Burke can be reached at aburke@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6296.

Tags

Cops and Courts Reporter

Amanda Burke is Cops and Courts Reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. An Ithaca, New York native, she previously worked at The Herald News of Fall River and the Fitchburg Sentinel & Enterprise.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all