Officials confiscate knife from Taconic High School student

PITTSFIELD — A knife was confiscated from a student at Taconic High School on Wednesday afternoon, according to the superintendent.
"No one was injured or harmed in any way," Superintendent Joseph Curtis told The Eagle in an email. He said video footage "indicates" it was a pocket knife, but he could not immediately confirm the type of knife.
In a robocall to the Pittsfield Public School community, Curtis said that based on a preliminary investigation the "student was in possession, and not using [the knife] to threaten or harm another student or staff member."
"The school administration, in cooperation with the Pittsfield Police Department, was able to remove the knife and student from the school property," he said.
"Safety is our first priority in the Pittsfield Public Schools. Our internal systems and partnerships worked together today to resolve this quickly and safely for all students and staff," Curtis added.
An investigation is underway with disciplinary action pending, he said.