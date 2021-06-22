Tuesday was the last day of a tumultuous year for Pittsfield Public Schools students, marked by periods of hybrid and fully remote learning because of the pandemic.
Above and at right: Students at Taconic High School in Pittsfield take one last class for the school year — a leadership program called Link Crew. The program prepares a group of students to welcome incoming freshmen next September.
Below right: Students head out of the building to begin their summer vacations.
PHOTOS BY BEN GARVER
THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE