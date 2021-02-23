The disruption and harm brought by the coronavirus pandemic have intensified mental health struggles for many people, but young people have perhaps struggled the most.
A Thursday evening discussion will focus on the challenges parents with school-age children have faced during the pandemic, and explore possible strategies and solutions. Abigail Reifsnyder, a licensed independent clinical social worker, will facilitate the conversation, which is presented by the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Berkshire County.
Anyone can join the discussion on Zoom from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday through bit.ly/NAMIcovid.
“I think that the facilitator of the conversation, Abby Reifsnyder, is going to be an amazing resource for parents that have just been maybe wishing that they had access to answers to their questions,” said Wes Buckley, NAMI’s program director. “More tools for going forward that would give them some more energy is probably desperately needed.”
The discussion is part of a wellness series NAMI planned in late 2020, and is supported by the Williamstown Community Chest. NAMI chose to focus an event on youth mental health after seeing an uptick in calls from parents and family members concerned about young people during the pandemic, Buckley said.
“A lot of parents have high-functioning kids,” said Wendy Penner, director of prevention and recovery for the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition. “They’re worried about their kids because their kids’ anxiety and depression was not something they were aware of before — maybe they’re just learning about it because their kids are home now — or that their kids didn’t experience before.”
The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition worked with NAMI to plan Thursday’s event. Even before the pandemic, youth mental health struggles were on the rise. Around half of eighth, 10th and 12th grade students in Northern Berkshire reported depressive symptoms when surveyed in November 2018, exceeding the national average, according to the coalition.
“The schools, the pediatricians and the mental health community are trying to do innovative things to respond to this,” Penner said. “It’s just a very challenging situation. There’s not an easy fix.”