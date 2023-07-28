Tanglewood in the City postponed due to possible storms in the forecast

PTITSFIELD — Citing storms in the forecast, the Boston Symphony Orchestra has postponed Saturday night's Tanglewood in the City event to Sunday at The Common on First Street in Pittsfield.
Pre-concert activities will begin as originally scheduled at 5 p.m. The screening of the BSO’s pre-recorded Opening Night concert will start at 7:30 p.m., following brief welcome remarks from the event’s organizers.
Tanglewood in the City is a free community event featuring live performances from local bands and a screening of a Tanglewood concert.