Beer and wine inside the Shed at Tanglewood? The BSO is staging a two-event experiment this summer to test the waters

A longstanding prohibition of alcoholic drinks in the shed at Tanglewood could be on the outs — at least for some events.

Tanglewood is piloting a trial run for a bar at the back of the historic 1939 Koussevitzky Music Shed to gauge ticket-holder interest in purchasing beer and wine — though not mixed drinks — to consume inside the venue at two upcoming Popular Artists shows.

The Select Board has approved two one-day special permits for the experiment at the Boston Symphony’s summer home. The bar will be open for the June 22 “Wait, Wait ... Don’t Tell Me!” taping of NPR’s popular quiz show and for the June 23 concert featuring the Steve Miller Band with guests Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers.

Beer and wine will be sold by two bartenders from the time ticket-holders are admitted after the gates open until the start of the shows and again during intermissions. Patrons will be able to quaff their beverages in the 5,100-seat Shed. It’s a distinct departure for the site, where only water has been allowed inside.

If the test run goes well, said John Stanton, the BSO’s director of venue and event services, it’s possible that the bar will be reopened at several additional Popular Artists shows this summer, each requiring separate special permits from the Stockbridge Select Board. But, he pointed out, no decisions have been made prior to the bar tryouts.

The idea is to dip a toe in the water, Stanton suggested. “We’re just testing it out to see how it goes. We’re looking forward to everyone providing feedback, guests and staff alike.”

The bar will not be open for any Boston Symphony or Boston Pops concerts at Tanglewood, Stanton told The Eagle in a phone interview on Wednesday.

Tanglewood already allows lawn ticket holders to bring in coolers for outdoor alcohol consumption, and several beer and wine garden terraces have opened in designated areas outside the Shed.

“We are piloting this option to gauge whether or not the patrons who are seated in the Shed would like the option of purchasing beer and wine during the performance, in the spirit of providing guests an equitable experience across the board,” said Stanton, who manages alcohol licenses for the BSO. “The idea is to offer Shed ticket holders the same opportunity as everyone else attending.”

Since Tanglewood typically operates at a loss of several million dollars each summer, as confirmed by management in the years preceding the pandemic, the sales revenue could be a significant enhancement, especially if the bar concession is open for full Popular Artists seasons in future years.

“We are also addressing the issue of equity,” Stanton said. “At Tanglewood, patrons can enjoy a beverage in other licensed areas on the ground, or drinks they have brought themselves while seated on the lawn,” he noted. “Unfortunately, those who have tickets to sit inside the Shed are unable to do the same.”

Since 97 percent of the main Tanglewood campus is in Stockbridge — though the Main Gate entrance and West Street parking lots are in Lenox — the Select Board votes on alcoholic beverage licenses for the venue.

“I support efforts by the BSO to generate much-needed revenue to close their operating loss,” Selectman Patrick White told The Eagle. “I also believe we should encourage on-premises purchase of alcohol, especially at Popular Artists events, rather than BYOB, where consumption may be higher.”

White commented that “while the town appreciates the Tanglewood experience and traditions, our public safety officials have expressed concerns regarding large coolers being brought on the lawn. Hopefully, this experiment aligns with these goals.”

The licenses for the Shed were approved at the May 25 Select Board session. “We’re piloting it to see if it could ever work in the future and if it’s desirable on our end,” Stanton told the board members. “This was kind of in the spirit of equity.”

“I think it’s a good idea,” Select Board member Jamie Minacci commented. White and Cardillo agreed, voting 3-0 to grant the special permits.

At the Select Board meeting, White, voicing “a sigh of relief,” nominated Chuck Cardillo to succeed him as chairman, approved 3-0 by the members. Cardillo has served on the board for nine years and has served as chairman three times.

Cardillo thanked White for his stint as chairman. “It’s not easy for the first time,” Cardillo observed.