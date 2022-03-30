Tanglewood to revive decades-old tradition as graduation ceremonies set to resume in June

LENOX — Reviving a half-century tradition suspended since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Boston Symphony is reopening its summer home at Tanglewood for graduation ceremonies in June.
“Tanglewood has been hosting local school graduations during the first two weeks of June since the 1970s with limited exceptions, with up to seven schools participating in the annual tradition,” according to a BSO statement released Wednesday afternoon. “Assuming pandemic conditions continue to improve, we are restoring this preseason activity this year.”
Although four high schools and Berkshire Community College are planning commencement events in the Koussevitzky Music Shed, Pittsfield High is not among them because of a scheduling conflict.
“We have a reserved spot for graduation there on the second Sunday of June,” PHS Principal Henry Duval told The Eagle. “However, this year our school calendar has us graduating on June 5th, not the 12th, and Tanglewood is booked that day. So we will be holding our ceremony at PHS as we did last year.”
Berkshire Community College is planning its commencement at Tanglewood for Friday, June 3, at 4:30 p.m.
Other graduation events scheduled so far include Lee High School on Saturday, June 4, at 1:30 p.m.; Mount Everett Regional High (tentatively), on June 4 at 10 a.m.; Monument Mountain Regional High on Sunday, June 5, at 1:30 p.m.; and Lenox Memorial High on Sunday, June 12 at 1 p.m.
“In the spirit of community engagement, the BSO has traditionally waived the customary facilities user fee for these events,” the BSO statement noted. “Tanglewood recovers only its out-of-pocket expenses in hosting graduations from the individual schools.”
In 1972, Lee High was the first school to relocate its graduation ceremony to the 5,000-seat Music Shed, according to Eagle archives.
Lenox High graduations were moved to Tanglewood in 1973. By 1980, Monument Mountain, Pittsfield High and BCC had done likewise, with Mount Everett adopting the tradition in 1986.
Despite some discussion in 2015 of moving the Lee High event back to the Greylock Street campus, nearly all 51 seniors petitioned Principal Gregg Brighenti, then in his first year of his tenure there, to keep the tradition. Brighenti was a 1990 Lee High graduate, and soon announced that there would be no more consideration of abandoning the Tanglewood location.
"It's an honor to walk across the stage so many [famous] people have performed on," said senior Meghan Cook in 2015. "We've earned it." She and 30 other seniors and parents of future graduates had attended a Lee School Committee meeting to oppose a switch.
Committee members said the declining size of the current and future senior classes had prompted the graduation location debate.
"I don't think the venue is too large," said Janice LePrevost, mother of a 2015 graduating senior. "When all the students stand on the grass [waiting to greet family and friends afterward], that's an intimate setting."