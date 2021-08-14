Julie Sullivan was getting mighty comfortable on Saturday during the state’s annual tax-free weekend.
At The Old Brick Furniture and Mattress Company in Pittsfield, she was leaning back in a pecan-colored recliner with neck support that would make her physical therapist pleased.
Sullivan was sold, and she was saving about $30.
“I’m going to get a couple books from the library,” she said when asked about her plans for the coming days. “Napping goes without saying. That’s one of the reasons you have a recliner. The second reason is you watch TV, read and fall asleep again.”
The Old Brick wasn’t the only retail store having a big day in Berkshire County, and Sullivan wasn’t the only shopper taking advantage. Indeed, stores were crowded and the savings were significant on Aug. 14-15, as Massachusetts businesses and consumers welcomed the annual weekend in which retail items of up to $2,500 were exempt from the state’s 6.5 percent sales tax.
Maya Gayle, of Pittsfield, purchased a load of school supplies from Staples on Hubbard Avenue. She’s soon heading off to Northeastern University to begin college. She was joined by her mother, Rachelle, and her siblings. Next on the family’s list Saturday was a new refrigerator and stove.
“We’re shopping around,” Rachelle Gayle said. “Inventory is tough on appliances. We want to shop local. We want to look at Mike’s Maytag first.”
The tax-free weekend is “incredibly helpful,” she said. “If we find what we need, we’re going to save like $300, $400.”
At Berkshire Bike & Board on East Street, co-owner Dave Clark was having a busy day.
“We had a lot of good sales,” he said. “A lot of people were preemptive and they called a few weeks ago and said, ‘Hey, I want to buy this bike on tax-free weekend, and can I put it on layaway and pick it up of sales tax-free weekend?’ and we were like, ‘Sure.’”
Sarah Adejare, of Pittsfield, was among those who preordered. She was there Saturday afternoon to pay and take advantage of the savings. She planned to swing by later in the day or on Sunday to pick the bicycle up.
“Then,” she said, “I’m hitting the road.”
An employee at Home Depot on Hubbard Avenue had just loaded Dot Spaniol’s SUV with an outdoor gas firepit she purchased on Saturday. Spaniol said she saved about $20.
“I think it’s great to have a break from the tax,” said Spaniol, of Pittsfield. “It gives people the opportunity to save a little money and get things at a little better pricing. I’m very happy.”
The only thing she wasn’t happy with is that Home Depot was out of gas tanks. Lighting the fire pit will have to wait for another day.
“Plus, I need help getting this thing out of the car,” she said with a laugh. “It’s heavy.”
Dean Bamford, of Pittsfield, was also shopping at Home Depot on Saturday. He purchased a set of large mirrors for his wife’s new fitness studio on Williams Street called On Pointe Barre & Fitness. He said he saved about $50 to $60.
“It helps,” he said. “We’re a small business, so every little bit helps.”
Helen Carr, of Pittsfield, had forgotten that this was a tax-free weekend, and she was kicking herself on Saturday. Only a few weeks ago, she bought a new washer and dryer. But looking around at a jam-packed parking lot in front of Walmart on Hubbard Avenue, she was happy to see the bustle.
“It’s good for businesses and shoppers,” she said. “A few years ago, we bought a whole deck, the materials to build it. I just have to remember next year.”
Susan Strout, of Pittsfield, summed up her day on Saturday: “Busy shopping,” she said. She had just purchased a backpack for school for her granddaughter from Dick’s Sporting Goods on Merrill Road.
“We’re trying to buy stuff that has the tax, normally. We bought a backpack today, which was $85. Normally, there would be tax on that. It’s back to school. She actually getting excited now that we’ve shopped."
Next up? “More school supplies, the disinfecting wipes, your pens, your paper, the whole schmiel,” Strout said. “And maybe even get a new refrigerator today."
Pittsfielders Robert and Soo Sung (they declined to give their last names) had preordered furniture — a kitchen hutch and an entertainment center from Countryside Woodcraft in Russell — “and now we’re doing the little stuff, which is not little,” Soo Sung said. “You know, the household stuff, everything with a tax on it.”
Last year they purchased appliances during the tax-free weekend. Planning ahead is well worth it, they said.
“You can tell the governor to keep it going,” Robert said.
“It’s an incentive,” she said. “We’re not wealthy, and so it helps the middle-class and lower-income people, too.”
The tax-free weekend came as a surprise to Jenny Gitlitz of Pittsfield. Even if she had known about it, it wouldn’t have changed anything.
“I try to limit my consumption and only buy things when I need them,” she said, “and its not worth rearranging my weekend just to take advantage the few bucks I’ll save on taxes.”