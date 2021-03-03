Teachers and other essential workers will become eligible to sign up for vaccinations in Massachusetts on March 11, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday.
His announcement came a day after President Joe Biden said prekindergarten through 12th grade educators and staff, as well as child care workers, would be able to access vaccines starting net week through the federal pharmacy program.
Baker said Massachusetts also would begin vaccinating teachers and other essential workers "to reduce confusion."
Biden had called on states that had not yet opened teacher vaccinations to do so. As of last week, Massachusetts was among 16 states that had not offered the vaccines to teachers, according to a Bloomberg tracker.
"As yet another move to help accelerate the safe reopening of our schools, let's treat in-person learning like an essential service that it is," Biden said. "And that means getting essential workers who provide that service — educators, school staff, child care workers — get them vaccinated immediately. They're essential workers."
CVS pharmacies, which receive doses from the federal government, had listed teachers and school staff as eligible by Wednesday morning, though all appointments were booked fully.
Massachusetts legislators also pushed Tuesday for Baker to reserve the a portion of the new Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccines for teachers, after the governor’s administration encouraged schools to return to fully in-person learning.
"The calls by the MA Dept. of Ed to return to in-person learning across the state by April should be matched by efforts to ensure teachers and staff get the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot in March," state Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, wrote on Twitter.
Now @POTUS is also calling for states to vaccinate teachers by the end of March. If we are requiring in-person learning in April, vaccinate teachers in March. #mapoli https://t.co/IxoR8UsNlC— Adam Hinds (@adamghinds) March 2, 2021
Also tying her demand to Gov. Baker's push for in-person elementary school, Senate President Karen Spilka said Tuesday that "we need a vaccine program for teachers and staff that is aggressive, and we need it this month."
Baker said it would take at least a month to get appointments scheduled for the groups who become eligible to sign up March 11. He added that "significant" numbers of people from previous priority groups still are seeking appointments.
The governor last week described the vaccine rollout as "lumpy and bumpy" when state lawmakers questioned him on a rollout that many have described as slow and inequitable to communities of color.
Teachers previously were scheduled to be in the next eligibility group alongside other workers, such as grocery store employees, restaurant workers and food pantry volunteers. Baker had suggested that finishing the current subgroup of Phase Two, people 65 and older and those with two or more comorbidities, could take through the end of March.
Danny Jin and the State House News Service contributed to this report.