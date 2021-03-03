Starting on March 11, teachers, early educators and school staff members will be able to try to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments, Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday morning.
His announcement came a day after President Joe Biden said prekindergarten through 12th grade educators and staff, as well as child care workers, would be able to access vaccines starting next week through the federal pharmacy program.
Baker said Massachusetts also would begin vaccinating teachers "to reduce confusion." He pointed out that teachers were "next on the list" for vaccine priority and defended his decision to vaccinate people at high-risk for hospitalization and death from COVID-19. But, he said he would make teachers eligible in order to coordinate with the federal government.
The Biden administration had called on states that had not yet opened teacher vaccinations to do so. As of last week, Massachusetts was among 16 states that had not offered the vaccines to teachers, according to a Bloomberg tracker.
"As yet another move to help accelerate the safe reopening of our schools, let's treat in-person learning like an essential service that it is," Biden said. "And that means getting essential workers who provide that service — educators, school staff, child care workers — get them vaccinated immediately. They're essential workers."
CVS pharmacies, which receive doses from the federal government, had listed teachers and school staff as eligible by Wednesday morning, though all appointments were booked fully.
The governor's announcement also comes as his administration has pushed for full-time, in-person education at all Massachusetts elementary schools by next month and after teachers unions ramped up a campaign backed by legislative leaders to get more of their members vaccinated sooner.
Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy said Wednesday that the governor's decision represented "a huge victory for our students, for our school employees and the entire school community."
"As an educator of 30 years, I can tell you with confidence that educators across the state are joyful," she said outside Watertown High School, though WCVB reported that she would not say whether she expects teachers will be back in classrooms five days a week by the early April deadline Riley has targeted.
State Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, was one of the legislators pushing Baker to reserve the a portion of the new Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccines for teachers.
"The calls by the MA Dept. of Ed to return to in-person learning across the state by April should be matched by efforts to ensure teachers and staff get the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot in March," state Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, wrote on Twitter.
Now @POTUS is also calling for states to vaccinate teachers by the end of March. If we are requiring in-person learning in April, vaccinate teachers in March. #mapoli https://t.co/IxoR8UsNlC— Adam Hinds (@adamghinds) March 2, 2021
Baker said it would take at least a month to get appointments scheduled for the groups who become eligible to sign up March 11. He added that "significant" numbers of people from previous priority groups still are seeking appointments.
The governor last week described the vaccine rollout as "lumpy and bumpy" when state lawmakers questioned him on a rollout that many have described as slow and inequitable to communities of color.
Teachers previously were scheduled to be in the next eligibility group alongside other workers, such as grocery store employees, restaurant workers and food pantry volunteers. Baker had suggested that finishing the current subgroup of Phase Two, people 65 and older and those with two or more comorbidities, could take through the end of March.
Danny Jin contributed to this report.