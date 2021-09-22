PITTSFIELD — As part of the Berkshire Economic Recovery Project, two local agencies are launching the first round of "cohorts" that are designed to provide small businesses with technical assistance.
1Berkshire, in partnership with the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, is accepting registrations for the initial round of small-business and organization technical assistance cohorts that begin Oct. 6. The two local agencies are partnering with the U.S. Economic Development Administration on this initiative. Five experts will assist the cohorts as technical assistance providers.
The program's first round looks to support up to 49 small businesses and organizations this fall. Each cohort will be limited to seven participating businesses/organizations and will kick off with a required two-hour workshop.
After the workshop, participants in each cohort will be given materials to complete before then, receiving up to two hours of additional free one-on-one technical assistance from the resource providers.
The initial round of cohorts:
• "Get Ready to Get Funded," with Robin Helfand, starting Oct. 6 and Nov. 4;
• "Employee Engagement & Retention," with Karen Carswell and Lucy Steinert, starting Oct. 13 and Nov. 10;
• "Essentials of Digital Marketing," with Francesca Olsen, starting Oct. 20 and Dec. 1;
• "Don’t Just Stand Up, Stand Out!" with Carolyn Blitz, which is limited solely to nonprofits and which starts Oct. 28.
These technical assistance workshops are free to participating businesses and organizations, but registration is considered a commitment to fully participate in the entirety of the process, from kickoff to independent prep work to direct technical assistance and follow-up assessment.
To register for one of the cohorts, small businesses and nonprofit organizations in the Berkshires should go to tinyurl.com/zyfpxuh6.
Registration will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis and is open immediately for all cohort sections. Once filled, registration will cease; but interested individuals can request to be added to a waitlist.
Information: economicdev@1berkshire.com.