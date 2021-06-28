Berkshire residents can expect another scorcher today — it likely will be the hottest day of the week — as searing heat continues to grip the Northeast.
While just below the record high of 90 degrees set in 1966, Monday’s top temperature of 89 in Pittsfield, about 3 p.m., felt like 94, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. And expect an even hotter day today, as another heat advisory will be in effect, said meteorologist Kevin Lipton.
“We could see temperatures as high as the lower 90s, and combined with the humidity, the heat index will be in the mid- to upper 90s, the hottest day of the week,” Lipton said.
Forecasters say the nearly oppressive heat and humidity will last into Wednesday before a significant cooling-off period by the holiday weekend.
“Wednesday is the best bet for widespread showers and thunderstorms as the [cold] front slowly comes through,” Lipton said.
Though several days out, the outlook for the three-day holiday is for cooler-than-normal temperatures — upper 60s to lower 70s Saturday and Sunday, with a chance of showers each day. Monday looks to be the best day, with sunshine and a high near 80.
In the meantime, here are several helpful tips from health officials to beat the heat:
• Drink fluids
• Stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun, if possible
• Check in on relatives, friends and neighbors
• Do not leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles
• Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the day
• Learn the signs and symptoms of heat stroke and exhaustion
• Choose lightweight and loose clothing
Pittsfield officials Monday afternoon were discussing possibly providing a space for residents to cool off.
The North Adams Public Library said it had cool water on hand Monday and invited those who needed a break from the heat to stop by 74 Church St., according to a social media post. The facility was dealing with some “cooling issues” early Monday but eventually worked them out.