<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: Temporary closure of Route 20 westbound to NY State border

Due to several fallen trees along the westbound lane of Route 20 approaching the New York State border, Route 20 will be temporarily closed per the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and State of New York.

Drivers who need to travel west into New York should seek alternate routes.

The city of Pittsfield asks all residents to exercise caution while traveling as trees and wires may be down.

Do not approach downed wires; report them immediately to 911. Additional updates will be shared as necessary.  

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all