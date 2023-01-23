Pittsfield: Temporary closure of Route 20 westbound to NY State border

Due to several fallen trees along the westbound lane of Route 20 approaching the New York State border, Route 20 will be temporarily closed per the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and State of New York.
Drivers who need to travel west into New York should seek alternate routes.
The city of Pittsfield asks all residents to exercise caution while traveling as trees and wires may be down.
Do not approach downed wires; report them immediately to 911. Additional updates will be shared as necessary.