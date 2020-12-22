PITTSFIELD — The fine print is changing for some electricity customers in Pittsfield. But savings will remain.
The city announced Tuesday that starting in January, a new power supplier will be in play for residents who have opted for what’s known as a money-saving aggregation program.
In essence, the city allows customers to join together to get cheaper rates than those available through services delivered by Eversource. The new supplier is Dynegy Energy Services of Texas.
James McGrath, the city’s natural resource program manager, said that in the last three years, members of the Community Choice Power Supply Program have saved almost $2.4 million.
“We look forward to continued savings and price stability under the new contract,” McGrath said in a statement, “while delivering an energy supply that is more sustainable than what the utility can offer.”
The new company’s rates, starting in January, will be $0.09603 per kilowatt hour for 36 months. By comparison, the rate through Eversource’s residential basic service is $0.10795 per kilowatt hour. Those rates will be in effect from January through June.
That means the aggregation rate is about 11 percent cheaper.
McGrath said people enrolled in the program don’t need to do anything related to the new supplier. He said accounts will be automatically transferred as of the January meter reading. The new company’s rates will be reflected in the February bills.
Along with savings, the program is meant to appeal to customers who want to support green power.
Under the Dynegy contract, 23 percent of the power supply will be offset with renewable energy certificates from New England sources. That is 5 percent higher than what the state requires for use of renewable energy sources, McGrath said.
Those willing to pay more than the basic Eversource residential rate can obtain electricity that qualifies as 100 percent renewable. It costs $0.12978 per kilowatt hour.