Mattresses and clothing are being banned from landfills beginning Nov. 1. Here's how you can recycle them instead

Are those torn-up blue jeans at the end of the line? Is that stained T-shirt still tucked away in the back of the drawer? Well, after Nov. 1, it will be a state code violation to toss them, or any other clothing, into the trash.
The same goes for used mattresses.
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has added textiles and mattresses to its disposal ban effective Nov. 1, meaning they will no longer be allowed in landfills. The ultimate goal is to reduce the amount of waste deposited in the constantly shrinking space still available in landfills, according to DEP officials.
John Fischer, DEP deputy division director for solid waste, said that “95 percent of textiles recovered can be reused.”
The DEP’s final 2030 Solid Waste Master Plan establishes goals to reduce disposal statewide by 30 percent — from 5.7 million tons in 2018 to 4 million tons in 2030. It sets a long-term goal of achieving a 90 percent reduction in disposal, to 570,000 tons, by 2050.
Massachusetts residents and businesses dispose of roughly 230,000 tons of textiles every year, even though nearly 95 percent of it could be reused or recycled instead of thrown away. About six percent of the waste delivered to combustion facilities for disposal is made up of clothing, curtains, towels and other fabrics.
According to John Fischer, DEP deputy division director for solid waste, the state has five landfills left, and three will be closed by 2030. Homes and businesses in Massachusetts generate nearly six million tons of trash annually, with 1.5 to 2 million tons shipped to landfills out of state.
Textiles that should now be recycled include pants, shirts, skirts, dresses tops jackets, pajamas, doggie beds, hats, gloves, shoes, blankets, sheets, pillow cases, and, of course, mattresses.
Once in the recycling stream, Fischer said, the items are sorted for reuse if still in good shape; repurposing if they can’t be worn but remain clean and uncontaminated; and then the stuff that is unusable is sent to the landfill.
He explained that mattresses can be reused if clean, dry, and uncontaminated. Others will be disassembled, with wooden and steel parts can be recycled, and the padding sold to manufactures in bales for use in new furniture, packing materials, or other various uses.
Clothes donations are accepted at a variety of locations throughout the Berkshires. There are several donation bins outside the Old Stone Mill Center at 2A Grove Street in Adams. Mike Augspurger, one of the owners of the Mill and operators of the Zero Waste Maker Space housed there, said his company has been actively recycling 15 tons of used linens annually donated by Aladco Services, which supplies restaurants and hotels with clean linens.
He said many of the donations go overseas to communities in the Congo, where the need is high. Others go to a variety of places, including local homeless shelters.
Augspurger said the idea of recycling clothes and linens really isn’t a hard sell.
“I think most people are happy to do it,” he said. “Nobody likes to throw away perfectly good clothing.”
To donate used mattresses, most furniture stores will take the old mattress when delivering the new one, Fischer said. They donate those for recycling. Local residents who don’t have that option can check the state website at https://www.mass.gov/info-details/how-where-to-recycle for sources to donate. Some places will charge a modest price to take them away.
Statewide, Fischer noted, about 600,000 mattresses enter the waste stream every year.
Mattresses, and any other textile goods, should be free of mold, oil or other chemical contamination, and free of insects, such as bedbugs before designated for reuse. Such items will be pulled from the recycling stream when discovered during initial inspection.
The new textile ban also impacts businesses. According to Lorenzo Macaluso, chief growth officer for the Center for Eco Technology in Dalton, his company’s mission is to help businesses “comply with waste bans and increase the inclusion of green tactics in their business.”
With the database of recyclers, CET can help just about any business reduce their waste stream and meet state codes.
“We’re kind of a match-maker,” Macaluso said. “We match businesses with the recycler for their specific need. There are a lot of opportunities to divert a lot of these materials from the waste stream, and it typically works better if you plan for it.”
To find a place that will accept textile goods for repurposing or recycling, people can check the DEP website https://www.mass.gov/info-details/how-where-to-recycle. Or, drop off or mail unwanted clothing and shoes to stores or manufacturers that accept items for recycling.