LEE — Volunteers and local businesses have completed a three-year reclamation of a neighborhood playground.
Children now have easier and safer access to the girls' softball field, fitness and play structures at the playground on Marble Street thanks to a new, 16-space parking lot.
"When spring rolls around in 2021, users of the Marble Street playground will no longer have to park on the side of the [narrow] road to attend softball games or play in the park," said Janet Warner of the Lee Youth Commission. The LYC in recent years has overseen the revitalization and upkeep of the town's public playgrounds.
Warner says the parking lot is an unpaved graveled area on land owned by Old Castle Lawn and Garden. The firm Lee Lime Corp. has provided use of the property as a playground for more than 80 years.
Through the work of the Lee Department of Public Works, LB Corp., All-American Fence, SK Design and LYC volunteers, the parking lot caps a project that began in 2017 to reclaim a unkept ball field, spruce up weathered playground equipment and install a new play area.
The donated labor and materials saved the town several thousand dollars in costs to upgrade the playground, Warner said. Work was finished this fall.
Reclamation began in 2017 when Little Creek excavation donated its services to dig out the old infield and lay eight inches of new clay to make it playable. The field is now the official home of the Lee girls youth softball program.
A year later, led by volunteers Bill Hall and Thomas Wickham, a "Forest Frenzy" playground was installed in the spring of 2018. Volunteers from Lee Middle and High School, parents, and the general public put down playground mulch and set up the modern-day playground equipment.
This fall, Old Castle stepped up as well, offering 5,000 square feet of its property to make the parking lot possible.
The LYC, its volunteers and the youth softball program help to maintain the recreation area, assisted by an "unsung" neighborhood volunteer, says Warner.
"Luke Martin is regularly found raking, clipping and maintaining the [ball] field and play area," she said.