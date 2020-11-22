PITTSFIELD — Thanksgiving Angels 2020 is a grab-and-go distribution, not the traditional pick-your-own bag of potatoes, carrots, boxed stuffing, homemade pies, breads and the rest of the fixings.
But most importantly, there is the frozen turkey to go with all those trimmings.
On Monday starting at 9 a.m. until the final pre-packaged box of food is distributed, dozens of volunteers will handle the curbside delivery of the do-it-yourself meal at South Congregational Church to feed thousands of men, women, and children.
The local households who pre-registered for the ninth annual turkey dinner distribution have been given a time to drive to the back of the church to get their DIY meal.
Traditionally, the fresh and non-perishable foods are laid out on tables in the church hall with people lined out the door waiting to shop for their Thanksgiving feast. The turkeys are the last item doled out before the “customers” head home.
The coronavirus pandemic forced organizers this year to rethink the distribution and avoid the risk of people being exposed to COVID 19 while shopping.
Beneficiaries of the food give away will remain in their vehicles as volunteers load the boxed items.
Sponsored by a collaboration of 19 food pantries, organizations, and faith communities, Thanksgiving Angels addresses local food insufficiency of more than 1,450 families – roughly 5,500 to 6,000 individuals.
The collaboration includes: Christian Center, Congregation Knesset Israel, First Baptist Church, First Church of Christ in Pittsfield, First United Methodist Church, Giving Garden at the Pittsfield Church of Christ, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, The Salvation Army, Sisters of St. Joseph, Soldier On, South Congregational Church UCC, St. Charles Catholic Church, St. George Greek Orthodox Church, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, St. Mark’s Catholic Church, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Second Congregational Church UCC, Temple Anshe Amunim, Zion Lutheran Church