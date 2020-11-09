With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
THE NUMBERS: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Berkshire County rose by 16 on Monday, the biggest one-day increase in weeks. The death toll held at 52. The confirmed COVID-19 case count now is 861, the state Department of Public Health said.
The DPH said 13 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 9,936. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 are 10,163. Confirmed cases rose 1,184, to 167,929. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, 131,646 people in Massachusetts with COVID-19 have recovered.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 22,815 statewide.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up six, to 513 (74); Hampshire, up 15, to 1,674 (158); Hampden, up 204, to 11,560 (up one, to 839).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Monday, 25,985 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, a one-day increase of four. In all, 393 facilities have had at least one confirmed case (up two in a day) and have seen 6,494 deaths linked to COVID-19, up two since Sunday.
MASSACHUSETTS DOCTOR TAPPED BY BIDEN: Dr. Atul Gawande, a physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and a professor at Harvard Medical School, will take part in President-elect Joe Biden’s Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board. Gawande is an internationally known author as well, whose book, “Being Mortal,” is considered one of the most important contributions to end-of-life health care. The advisory group’s co-chairs are former FDA Commissioner Dr. David Kessler, former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith of the Yale School of Medicine.
HOSPITAL CHECK: As of Monday, Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for three COVID-19 patients. Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington had no cases. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 33,221 people to date, with 758 positive results. There were 847 pending test results.
Statewide, 588 people are hospitalized (the fourth day in a row of increases). The state no longer reports daily admission data. Of those hospitalized, 143 are in ICU and 66 are on ventilators.
To date, 6,720,526 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 50 million. That’s 50,752,354, to be precise, as of Monday afternoon, with 1,261,306 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins. The U.S. has seen 10,022,557 cases and 237,979 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a change in either the count or “lowest observed value.” Monday’s figures:
• Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,377, up 777 percent;
• Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 2.3, up 203 percent. (That rate is the state’s highest level since July. Without counting the many repeat tests in higher education settings, the rate is 4.02 percent. The positive rate for higher-education tests alone is 0.23 percent.)
• Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 527, up 239 percent;
• Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 18, up 780 percent.
DOCTOR ASKS FOR ALTRUISM: Last week, as evidence of a surge became unmistakable, the Massachusetts Medical Society asked state residents to think of other people. Namely, of all the health care workers who face difficulty coping with medical demand.
“This coronavirus is not relenting and the choices you make will save lives or will cost lives,” Dr. David Rosman, the society’s president, said in a statement.
“As physicians and as part of the health care team, it is our sacred obligation and honor to provide care to our patients during any circumstance, but that does not preclude us from fearing that this work — these confrontations with the coronavirus — could kill us. Many of us have lost colleagues or have seen our co-workers become critically ill.”
Rosman noted the recent increase in cases. He asked people to skip traditional Thanksgiving celebrations. “We can and we will get through this, but just how quickly and how healthy is dependent on our willingness to make selfless sacrifices for the greater good.”
AT THE COLLEGES: The Williams College daily dashboard said the campus had administered 36,558 tests for COVID-19 since Aug. 17 and those produced seven positive results. Those include 3,846 tests in the past seven days that produced no positive results. On Monday, Bard College at Simon’s Rock reported that 6,585 tests have been conducted to date with two positive results, both of them in September.