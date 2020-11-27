With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
THE NUMBERS: From Wednesday afternoon to 8 a.m. Friday, Berkshire County added 43 COVID-19 cases and saw one additional death, the state Department of Public Health said. The confirmed case count rose to 1,466.
Because the DPH did not release data on Thanksgiving, the numbers provided Friday were higher than usual. The state reported 29 new deaths in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 10,401. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 10,635. Confirmed cases rose 4,464 to 211,748. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, 145,682 people in Massachusetts with COVID-19 have recovered.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 41,852 statewide
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 14 to 619 (76); Hampshire, up 46 to 2,231 (161); Hampden, up 321 to 15,490 (up five to 897).
LAST TWO WEEKS AT A GLANCE FOR BERKSHIRE COUNTY: In its weekly report Friday, the state Department of Public Health provided this COVID-19 data for Berkshire County:
Total number of cases: 1,423
Case in last 14 days: 405
Relative change: Higher
Total tests: 138,445
Tests last 14 days: 23,712
Number positive results last 14 days: 437
Percent positive: 1.84 percent
Change in percentage of positive cases: Higher
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Friday, 27,167 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, a two-day increase of 114. In all, 401 facilities have had at least one confirmed case (one more than Wednesday) and have seen 6,742 deaths linked to COVID-19, up 20 since Wednesday.
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. In alphabetical order, this lists results for communities with five or more cases. After community name, the figures list total number of cases, number of new cases in the past 14 days, total number of tests, number of tests in the past 14 days and number of positive tests in the past 14 days:
Adams: Total cases: 60, up 6; cases last 14 days: 11; tests last 14 days: 794; number positives: 12
Becket: Total cases: 19; cases last 14 days: fewer than 5; tests last 14 days: 165; number positives: 2
Clarksburg: Total cases: 14; cases last 14 days: fewer than 5; tests last 14 days: 113; number positives: 4
Dalton: Total cases: 58, up 10; cases last 14 days: 21; tests last 14 days: 865; number positives: 21
Egremont: Total cases: 8; cases last 14 days: fewer than 5; tests last 14 days: 96; number positives: 1
Great Barrington: Total cases: 97, up 8; cases last 14 days: 12; tests last 14 days: 2,013; number positives: 14
Hinsdale: Total cases: 8, up 1; cases last 14 days: fewer than 5; tests last 14 days: 217; number positives: 2
Lanesborough: Total cases: 28, up 8; cases last 14 days: 13; tests last 14 days: 321; number positives: 13
Lee: Total cases: 54, up 7; cases last 14 days: 23; tests last 14 days: 748; number positives: 30
Lenox: Total cases: 63, up 20; cases last 14 days: 26; tests last 14 days: 909; number positives: 31
New Marlborough: Total cases: 9; cases last 14 days: 0; tests last 14 days: 95; number positives: 0
North Adams: Total cases: 96, up 11; cases last 14 days: 21; tests last 14 days: 1,880; number positives: 21
Pittsfield: Total cases: 665, up 180; cases last 14 days: 231; tests last 14 days: 6,039; number positives: 247
Richmond: Total cases: 13, up 1; cases last 14 days: fewer than 5; tests last 14 days: 107; number positives: 1
Sandisfield: Total cases: 8; cases last 14 days: 0; tests last 14 days: 83; number positives: 0
Sheffield: Total cases: 31, up 4; cases last 14 days: 5; tests last 14 days: 1,255; number positives: 5
Stockbridge: Total cases: 21, up 3; cases last 14 days: 5; tests last 14 days: 326; number positives: 5
West Stockbridge: Total cases: 10; cases last 14 days: fewer than 5; tests last 14 days: 143; number positives: 2
Williamstown: Total cases: 111, up 5; cases last 14 days: 9; tests last 14 days: 6,757; number positives: 9
HOSPITAL CHECK: As of Friday, Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 16 COVID-19 patients, with test results pending for 13 more. Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington had no cases. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 37,877 people, with 1,138 positive results since the pandemic began. There were 1,128 pending test results.
Statewide, 986 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 209 are in ICU and 109 are on ventilators.
To date, 8,130,694 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 61,501,092, with 1,440,506 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 13,062,364 cases and 264,684 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a change in either the count or “lowest observed value.” Friday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,585, up 911 percent
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 3.3, up 324 percent
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 936, up 503 percent
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 22, up 108 percent
