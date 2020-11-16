With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
THE NUMBERS: Monday brought another 45 new COVID-19 cases to Berkshire County, as hospital cases climbed and the region is again confronting testing backlogs. The new cases brought the county’s confirmed COVID-19 case count to 1,072, the state Department of Public Health said. The death toll was unchanged Monday at 52.
Berkshire Medical Center reported that it is now caring for nine COVID-19-positive patients, including one in intensive care for the first time in weeks.
The DPH said 12 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 10,110. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 10,340. Confirmed cases rose 1,967 to 184,511. It was the first time in a week that the number of new cases fell under 2,000.
According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, 137,422 people in Massachusetts with COVID-19 have recovered.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 31,768 statewide
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up four to 554 (75); Hampshire, up 21 to 1,895 (160); Hampden, up 178 to 13,101 (up one to 856).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Monday, 26,298 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, up 30 in a day. In all, 395 facilities have had at least one confirmed case (up one since Sunday) and have seen 6,600 deaths linked to COVID-19, an increase of six in a day.
HOSPITAL CHECK: As of Monday, Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for nine COVID-19 patients, one of them in the ICU. Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington had no cases. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 35,193 people, with 940 positive results to date in the pandemic. There were 1,089 pending test results, an unusually high number.
Statewide, 718 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 159 are in ICU and 74 are on ventilators.
To date, 7,268,466 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 54,785,073, with 1,322,400 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 11,172,779 cases and 247,019 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a change in either the count or “lowest observed value.” Monday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,916, up 1,121 percent
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 3.2, up 309 percent
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 693, iup 346 percent
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 21, up 100 percent
AT THE COLLEGES: The Williams College daily dashboard said the campus had administered 40,409 tests for COVID-19 since Aug. 17 and those produced seven positive results. Those include 3,851 tests in the last seven days that resulted in no positive results.
The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts said that as of last Friday, it had tested 3,477 people with five positive results. In the last seven days, 125 tests found one positive case.
Bard College at Simon’s Rock has not updated its testing program results since Nov. 9.
