With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County has to date seen 1,001 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up 19 since Thursday. The number of people who have died was unchanged at 52, the state Department of Public Health said.
The DPH said 23 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 10,038. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 10,265. Confirmed cases rose 2,674 to 177,627. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, 137,422 people in Massachusetts with COVID-19 have recovered.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 27,431 statewide
COMMUNITY DATA: The latest DPH numbers show case increases in at least 14 Berkshire County communities, led by 106 in Pittsfield.
Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. In alphabetical order, this lists results for communities with five or more cases. After community name, the figures list total number of cases, number of new cases in the past 14 days, total number of tests, number of tests in the past 14 days and number of positive tests in the past 14 days:
Adams: Total cases: 49 (up 4); cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 580; number positives: 3
Becket: Total cases: 18 (down 1 in data adjustment); cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 109; number positives: 1
Clarksburg: Total cases: 10 (up 1); cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 74; number positives: 1
Dalton: Total cases: 35 (up 6); cases last 14 days: 8; tests last 14 days: 461; number positives: 9
Egremont: Total cases: 7; cases last 14 days: 0; tests last 14 days: 72; number positives: 0
Great Barrington: Total cases: 86; cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 1,433; number positives: 1
Hinsdale: Total cases: 6 (up 1); cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 134; number positives: 1
Lanesborough: Total cases: 16 (up 5); cases last 14 days: 7; tests last 14 days: 225; number positives: 7
Lee: Total cases: 31 (up 4); cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 424; number positives: 6
Lenox: Total cases: 28 (up 3); cases last 14 days: 6; tests last 14 days: 536; number positives: 8
New Marlborough: Total cases: 9; cases last 14 days: 0; tests last 14 days: 66; number positives: 0
North Adams: Total cases: 75 (up 3); cases last 14 days: 8; tests last 14 days: 1,456; number positives: 10
Pittsfield: Total cases: 376 (up 106); cases last 14 days: 103; tests last 14 days: 3,770; number positives: 104
Richmond: Total cases: 12 (up 1); cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 90; number positives: 6
Sandisfield: Total cases: 8; cases last 14 days: 0; tests last 14 days: 60; number positives: 0
Sheffield: Total cases: 26; cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 962; number positives: 3
Stockbridge: Total cases: 16 (up 1); cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 110; number positives: 1
West Stockbridge: Total cases: 9 (up 1); cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 101; number positives: 1
Williamstown: Total cases: 102 (up 1); cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 6,856; number positives: 3
NORTH ADAMS MAYOR ON RESTAURANTS: In his community memo Friday, North Adams Mayor Thomas Bernard noted that it was exactly eight months ago, on March 13, that he declared a state of emergency in his city due to the pandemic. Interestingly, both were Friday the 13th. On this one, Bernard noted Pittsfield’s decision to close its restaurants due to case increases there and asked residents of that city not to descend on eateries in North Adams.
“For that reason, I respectfully ask residents in communities that have suspended indoor dining to limit visits to North Adams in search of a dine-in experience,” Bernard said.
“I don't want to be inhospitable, and I want to ensure our great local restaurants remain open for business. That said, if you do choose to support North Adams establishments we strongly encourage you to call for take-out or delivery as the safest way to enjoy what our restaurants have to offer,” he said.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up six to 538 (up one to 75); Hampshire, up 54 to 1,815 (up one to 159); Hampden, up 313 to 12,462 (up one to 845).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Friday, 26,203 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, up 60 in a day. In all, 394 facilities have had at least one confirmed case (an increase of two) and have seen 6,555 deaths linked to COVID-19, a one-day rise of 17.
HOSPITAL CHECK: As of Friday, Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for three COVID-19 patients. Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington had no cases. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 34,268 people, with 890 positive results. There were 686 pending test results.
Statewide, 687 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 153 are in ICU and 71 are on ventilators.
To date, 7,004,724 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 53,185,917, with 1,300,076 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 10,707,397 cases and 243,466 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a change in either the count or “lowest observed value.” Friday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,570, up 900 percent
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 3.1, up 303 percent
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 617, up 297 percent
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 20, up 85 percent
AT THE COLLEGES: The Williams College daily dashboard said the campus had administered 38,685 tests for COVID-19 since Aug. 17 and those produced seven positive results. Those include 3,871 tests in the last seven days that resulted in no positive results. The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts said Friday it has tested 3,477 people with five positive results. In the last seven days, 125 tests found one positive case. At Bard College at Simon’s Rock, 6,585 tests as of Monday had been conducted to date with two positive results.
MCLA TO EXPAND TESTING: The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts let students know Friday that when they return to campus in North Adams next year, they should expect more tests — and not the academic kind. About 3,000 more.
“In order to comply with the updated testing guidance for higher education from the state, MCLA will expand our spring testing program …. Similar to the fall, we will test all residential students upon move-in and then once-a week for the next two weeks. After that, we will move to surveillance testing, with 50 percent of resident students tested each week.”
The school will also conduct more testing of students who commute to school. Along with tests at the start of the semester, commuter students will be tested once a month.
