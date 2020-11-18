With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw 50 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, but no increase in deaths. The confirmed COVID-19 case count climbed to 1,151, the state Department of Public Health said. The past three days brought 124 new confirmed cases in the county. As of Wednesday, 52 people in the county have died as a result of the highly contagious disease in the course of the pandemic.
The DPH said 47 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts as of Wednesday, pushing the statewide total to 10,177. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 10,407. Confirmed cases rose 2,744 to 189,518. This was the eighth day in the last nine that new cases topped 2,000.
BAKER’S TAKE: In a news conference Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker took pains to distinguish the high numbers of new cases now with what happened in the spring. The difference, he said, has to do with the numbers of tests. Also, people are not as sick, as a whole, as they were in the spring.
"People keep saying that we have 2,000 cases now daily … which is the same as the 2,000 cases we discovered on a daily basis back in the spring. In the spring, those 2,000 cases were very sick people, for the most part," Baker said. "We weren't doing that many tests back in April and May, and the rules under federal guidelines associated with how you could get a test set the bar really high."
GETTING OVER IT: According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, 137,422 people in Massachusetts with COVID-19 have recovered.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 33,659 statewide
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up seven to 562 (75); Hampshire, up 61 to 1,979 (160); Hampden, up 239 to 13,557 (up seven to 866).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Wednesday, 26,579 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, up 93 since Tuesday. In all, 397 facilities have had at least one confirmed case (one more than Tuesday) and have seen 6,629 deaths linked to COVID-19, a one-day rise of 19.
HOSPITAL CHECK: As of Wednesday, Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 10 COVID-19 patients, with four more awaiting test results. Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington had no cases. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 35,873 people, with 995 positive results (28 more than Tuesday). There were 1,177 pending test results, as a backlog continues to slow the process.
Statewide, 885 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 173 are in ICU and 72 are on ventilators.
To date, 7,387,199 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 56,108,310, with 1,346,741 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 11,498,515 cases and 250,180 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a change in either the count or “lowest observed value.” Wednesday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,778, up 1,032 percent
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 3.3, up 328 percent
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 756, up 387 percent
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 24, up 126 percent
TESTING ADVANCES: Come December, 134 school districts, charter schools and special education programs in Massachusetts will have access to rapid COVID-19 tests, Gov. Baker said Wednesday. The tests will be available for both students or staff members who show symptoms, according to the State House News Service. Baker also said that testing programs are advancing quickly around the country. He predicted that in several months, people could be able to test themselves for the virus at home.
AT THE COLLEGES: The Williams College daily dashboard said the campus had administered 41,421 tests for COVID-19 since Aug. 17 and those produced 10 positive results, an increase of three since Tuesday. Those include 3,947 tests in the last seven days that resulted in three positive results.
