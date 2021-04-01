COMMUNITIES IN RED ZONE: Massachusetts has added Adams and Williamstown to its list of high-risk communities for COVID-19 transmission, the state said in its weekly report Thursday.
While the state listed Pittsfield as moderate risk, the city’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates that Pittsfield meets the criteria for a high-risk community. The state’s report used data from the two-week period ending last Saturday, but Pittsfield’s two-week test positivity rate rose above 5 percent as of Wednesday, according to the city, putting it in the high-risk category under the state’s definition.
Cases rose in March across Berkshire County and the state, and the state now considers 55 communities to be high risk, up from 32 last week. Lee was considered high risk last week but is now listed as moderate risk.
While vaccinations have progressed, local public health officials have urged residents to continue following mask-wearing and distancing guidelines.
During the two-week period in which the state recorded 27 cases in Williamstown, Williams College reported 10 cases.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw 52 new and confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, for a new total of 5,559 cases, as the number of COVID-19 deaths held at 276, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 271 and the case total was 5,297. A month ago, the death total was 261 and the case total was 4,878.
The DPH said 32 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 16,876. Confirmed cases rose 2,455 to 600,632.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 32,686 statewide, compared to 28,078 a week ago; 470 active cases in Pittsfield, compared to 369 a week ago; 237 Pittsfield households are in quarantine, compared to 174 a week ago.
VACCINE COUNT: According to figures released Thursday by the state, 6,439 additional vaccine doses were provided to Berkshire County over the past week.
The 78,025 doses shipped to the county as of Tuesday represent 62 percent of the population. Thirty-six percent of people in the county have received at least one dose, and 25 percent are fully vaccinated.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 7 to 2,222 (107); Hampshire, up 34 to 8,361 (284); Hampden, up 220 to 46,061 (1,446).
For the first time since March 9, the state reported no new COVID-19 deaths from the previous day in the four western counties. Cases, however, continue to rise, and deaths tend to lag behind cases.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for seven COVID-19 patients, compared to 13 from a week ago and 11 a month ago; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital.
Statewide, 700 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 166 are in ICU and 86 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 129,317,945, with 2,821,367 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 30,524,552 cases and 552,957 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Thursday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,588.3. That is up from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 2.49 percent. That is up from 2.19 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 667.5. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 26.7. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
AT THE COLLEGES: Local colleges report the following number of cases in their past week of reporting:
- Williams College: Six positive results from 4,187 tests as of Thursday.
- MCLA: 17 positive results from 637 tests as of last Friday.
- Bard College at Simon's Rock: No positive results from 474 tests as of March 22.
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to weekly updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
