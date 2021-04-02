EASTER WEEKEND: People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely gather indoors without masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention affirmed once again in its guidance for Easter.
For those who have yet to receive their doses, the CDC still advises that people avoid traveling, indoor gatherings and unmasked interactions with people outside of their immediate household. The safest ways to celebrate the holidays, the CDC said, are to meet virtually, with people who live with you or outdoors and with six feet of distance between people.
COVID-19 cases in Berkshire County and Massachusetts rose in March, although the state pushed forward with its final phase of reopening. Spikes in local and statewide cases have followed other holidays during the pandemic, including Thanksgiving and Christmas.
In new guidance issued Friday, the CDC said fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. at low risk to themselves, and it no longer recommends that those people get tested or self-quarantine before or after travel if they are asymptomatic.
The CDC, however, still recommends people who are fully vaccinated to follow mask-wearing and distancing protocols in public, as well as when they are around unvaccinated people.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw one new COVID-19 death as of Friday, for a new total of 277 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 47 to 5,606, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 268 and the case total was 5,085. A month ago, the death total was 261 and the case total was 4,870.
The DPH said 32 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 16,908. Confirmed cases rose 2,160 to 602,792.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 33,424 statewide, compared to 28,810 a week ago; 493 active cases in Pittsfield, compared to 375 a week ago; 264 Pittsfield households are in quarantine. It was 188 a week ago.
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. In alphabetical order, this lists all Berkshire County communities. The first number is the total number of cases during the pandemic. The second is the number of new cases in the last 14 days.
- Adams: 276, 28
- Alford: fewer than 5, 0
- Becket: 61, fewer than 5
- Cheshire: 104, 8
- Clarksburg: 36, fewer than 5
- Dalton: 252, 21
- Egremont: 15, 0
- Florida: 11, fewer than 5
- Great Barrington: 414, 16
- Hancock: 17, fewer than 5
- Hinsdale:68, 6
- Lanesborough: 100, 8
- Lee: 301, 18
- Lenox: 218, 10
- Monterey: 18, fewer than 5
- Mount Washington: 8, 0
- New Ashford: fewer than 5, 0
- New Marlborough: 23, fewer than 5
- North Adams: 431, 43
- Otis: 52, 5
- Peru: 10, 0
- Pittsfield: 2,501, 220
- Richmond: 39, fewer than 5
- Sandisfield: 30, 0
- Savoy: 15, 0
- Sheffield: 96, 7
- Stockbridge: 65, fewer than 5
- Tyringham: 8, 0
- Washington: 7, fewer than 5
- West Stockbridge: 39, 5
- Williamstown: 264, 27
- Windsor: 22, fewer than 5
The state considers many of the county’s larger communities to be at moderate risk or higher for transmission.
Adams and Williamstown are now considered high risk, and Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, North Adams and Pittsfield are seen as moderate risk.
While Williams College’s 0.1 percent test positivity rate drives down Williamstown’s positivity rate — the college accounts for the vast majority of the town’s tests — the 27 cases in the town put it above the state’s benchmark for communities with population below 10,000 to be considered high risk. Twelve of those cases were from the college.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 13 to 2,235 (up 1 to 108); Hampshire, up 30 to 8,391 (284); Hampden, up 171 to 46,232 (up 7 to 1,453).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for seven COVID-19 patients, while it cared for 12 people a week ago and nine a month ago; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital.
Statewide, 705 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 160 are in ICU and 90 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 129,998,978, with 2,832,850 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 30,595,111 cases and 553,946 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Friday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,555.9. That is down from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 2.55 percent. That is up from 2.19 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 676.8. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 21. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
AT THE COLLEGES: Local colleges report the following number of cases in their most recent week of reporting:
- Williams College: 4 positive results based on 4,192 tests as of Friday.
- MCLA: 11 positive results based on 371 tests as of Friday.
- Bard College at Simon's Rock: 0 positive results based on 474 tests as of March 22.
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to weekly updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
