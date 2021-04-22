The list of communities that the state considers high risk for COVID-19 transmission has shortened for the second straight week.
Massachusetts now counts 48 of its 351 communities on , compared to 59 the previous week. Lee and Williamstown dropped off the list after they were included last week, although Adams remains on the list for the fourth straight week.
In Adams, however, the 26 new cases in the past two weeks barely meet the state’s threshold. The state counts communities with a population of under 10,000 as high risk if they have had more than 25 cases in the past two weeks.
The state considers Dalton, North Adams and Pittsfield to be moderate risk, and it classifies Great Barrington, Lee and Williamstown as lower risk. All other Berkshire communities fall in the lowest risk category.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw 19 new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, for a new total of 6,144 cases, the state Department of Public Health said. To date, 282 people in the county have died of COVID-19. A week ago, the death total was 281 and the case total was 5,989. A month ago, the death total was 269 and the case total was 5,186.
The DPH said 17 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 17,168. Confirmed cases rose 1,431 to 636,476.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 31,215 statewide, compared to 35,478 a week ago; 752 active cases in Pittsfield, compared to 691 a week ago; 409 Pittsfield households are in quarantine. It was 368 a week ago.
VACCINATION COUNT: According to figures released Thursday by the state, 8,080 additional vaccine doses were provided to Berkshire County over the past seven days.
The 104,370 doses shipped to the county as of Tuesday represent 83 percent of the population. Forty-nine percent of people in the county have received at least one dose, and 33 percent are fully vaccinated.
Across the state, 48 percent of people have received at least one dose, and 31 percent are fully vaccinated.
BAKER PRAISE: The Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative got kudos once again Thursday from Gov. Charlie Baker, who toured the vaccination site at Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield. Local officials and leaders of the regional collaborative, however, told Baker that they have the capacity to administer far more doses than the state has allocated.
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. In alphabetical order, this lists all Berkshire County communities. The first number is the total number of cases during the pandemic. The second is the number of new cases in the last 14 days.
- Adams: 323, 26
- Alford: fewer than 5, 0
- Becket: 66, fewer than 5
- Cheshire: 112, 5
- Clarksburg: 40, fewer than 5
- Dalton: 283, 18
- Egremont: 16, 0
- Florida: 12, fewer than 5
- Great Barrington: 434, 13
- Hancock: 17, 0
- Hinsdale: 69, 0
- Lanesborough: 108, 7
- Lee: 327, 13
- Lenox: 229, 6
- Monterey: 18, 0
- Mount Washington: 7, 0
- New Ashford: fewer than 5, 0
- New Marlborough: 23, 0
- North Adams: 544, 82
- Otis: 58, 6
- Peru: 10, 0
- Pittsfield: 2,784, 176
- Richmond: 42, 0
- Sandisfield: 36, 5
- Savoy: 16, fewer than 5
- Sheffield: 109, 7
- Stockbridge: 67, fewer than 5
- Tyringham: 8, 0
- Washington: 9, fewer than 5
- West Stockbridge: 40, 0
- Williamstown: 290, 13
- Windsor: 22, 0
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 7 to 2,401 (112); Hampshire, up 28 to 8,836 (290); Hampden, up 182 to 49,611 (up 1 to 1,484).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for two COVID-19 patients; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital.
Statewide, 645 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 158 are in ICU and 96 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 144,228,984, with 3,064,574 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 31,912,163 cases and 570,006 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Thursday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,043.4. That is down from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 2 percent. That is down from 2.19 percent on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 693.4. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 8.6. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
AT THE COLLEGES: Local colleges report the following number of cases in the past week of reported testing:
- Williams College: no positive results based on 3,955 tests as of Thursday.
- MCLA: one positive result based on 64 tests as of last Friday.
- Bard College at Simon's Rock: no positive results based on 469 tests as of Monday.
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to weekly updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
JOIN US: Quality local journalism, like you find in The Checkup, needs your support. When you and your family subscribe to us, that's the fuel we need to keep reporting the essential news you want. Join us. Help us build our community. We are offering a 30-day free trial to readers of The Checkup.
How can we make The Checkup better or more informative? Email us at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com.