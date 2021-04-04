On Monday, the number of people eligible in Massachusetts for COVID-19 vaccines grows by more than one million.
Those newly eligible Monday include people 55 and older and those with one underlying health condition, known as a co-morbidity. The ranks will also include people with dementia or other neurological conditions, those who are overweight and people with a substance use disorder.
The Baker administration has acknowledged it could take weeks for all everyone eligible to secure a vaccination appointment. Counting the three vaccine clinics in Berkshire County, the state now has more than 300 places administering vaccines. They include 269 pharmacies and seven mass vaccination sites, the State House News Service reports.
A one-time shipment of 100,000 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is expected to arrive this week.
SCHOOL BELLS RINGING: Monday is the day that the state is mandating the return to in-person learning at public elementary schools.
WEEKEND VACCINATIONS: the number of people vaccinated over the weekend in set a daily record over the weekend, at nearly 100,000 — about the supply of J&J vaccines expected this week.
The state DPH’s daily vaccination report said Saturday that 97,690 vaccine doses were administered across the state, As of that day, 1.45 million people are deemed to be fully vaccinated in Massachusetts.
BY THE NUMBERS: The DPH did not update its statewide numbers on Easter Sunday. As of Saturday, Berkshire County saw one new COVID-19 death for a new total of 278 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 35 to 5,641, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 275 and the case total was 5,421. A month ago, the death total was 262 and the case total was 4,883.
The DPH said 30 new deaths were reported as of Saturday in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 16,938. Confirmed cases rose 2,263 to 605,055.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 34,157 statewide, compared to 31,428 on March 29.
CASES IN SCHOOLS: As The Eagle has reported, all students and staff at Taconic High School who agree will be tested for the virus that causes COVID-19 Monday and Tuesday. The school says it has seen four new student cases since Friday, lifting the total to 12 in two weeks, amid concerns about an infection “cluster.”
Late last week, more than 1,000 cases in schools were reported. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reported 801 virus cases among students and 244 among staff. The total of 1,045 cases was the highest recorded in these weekly reports. DESE reported 910 school cases in its March 25 report, 669 in its March 18 report, and 523 in its March 11 report, the State House News Service said. As of Monday, the department is requiring K-5 elementary schools to use a full-time, in-person learning model to count towards “structured learning time.” Some schools have waivers for temporary delays in reached that status.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties as of Saturday: Franklin, up 10 to 2,245 (up 1 to 109); Hampshire, up 37 to 8,428 (284); Hampden, up 232 to 46,464 (up 2 to 1,455).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Statewide, 707 people are hospitalized, up from 675 on March 29. Of those hospitalized, 164 are in ICU and 93 are on ventilators. Berkshire Medical Center does not update its patient census on the weekend.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 131,142,993, with 2,850,449 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 30,705,526 cases and 554,994 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Saturday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,573. That is down (very slightly!) from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 2.44. That is up from 2.19 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 687. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 25.3. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
AT THE COLLEGES: Local colleges report the following number of cases:
- Williams College: Two cases based on 4,092 tests (Sunday).
- MCLA: Eleven cases based on 371 tests (Friday).
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to weekly updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
