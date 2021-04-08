A line of people snaked around the outside of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish Center in North Adams on the clinic's largest vaccination day yet of the months-long campaign.
The clinic, organized by the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative, gave 1,500 vaccines on Thursday, said organizer Amalio Jusino. Most of those shots were first doses, including both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Recipients were quickly ushered through the line on the sidewalk, where they filed into place based on the time of their appointment, and into the parish center, where few chairs in the waiting area remained empty.
“We are thrilled the weather is glowing,” said Jusino. “And our success in vaccinations is glowing. I’m thrilled, we are thrilled, and we know we can do even more.”
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw 35 new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, for a new total of 5,770 cases, while the total of COVID-19 deaths remained at 281, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 276 and the case total was 5,559. A month ago, the death total was 262 and the case total was 4,907.
The DPH said eight new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 17,022. Confirmed cases rose 1,938 to 613,763.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 35,149 statewide, compared to 32,686 a week ago; 573 active cases in Pittsfield, compared to 470 a week ago; 291 Pittsfield households are in quarantine. It was 237 a week ago.
VACCINE COUNT: According to figures released Thursday by the state, 7,635 additional vaccine doses were provided to Berkshire County over the past week.
The 85,660 doses shipped to the county as of Tuesday represent 68 percent of the population. Forty percent of people in the county have received at least one dose, and 26 percent are fully vaccinated.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 11 to 2,291 (110); Hampshire, up 28 to 8,551 (284); Hampden, up 204 to 47,229 (up 4 to 1,465).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for seven COVID-19 patients, the same number of people it cared for a week ago. No cases were reported at Fairview Hospital.
Statewide, 735 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 176 are in ICU and 95 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 133,602,864, with 2,894,531 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 30,987,371 cases and 559,965 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Thursday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,418.6. That is down from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 2.29 percent. That is up slightly from 2.19 percent on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 718.6. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 17.6. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
AT THE COLLEGES: Local colleges report the following number of cases over the most recent seven-day period of available data:
- Williams College: 2 positive results based on 4,091 tests as of Thursday.
- MCLA: 11 positive results based on 371 tests as of last Friday.
- Bard College at Simon's Rock: 0 positive results based on 469 tests as of Monday.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to weekly updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
