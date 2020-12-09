With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County’s COVID-19 death toll rose again Wednesday, with the state Department of Public Health reporting six new deaths, two more than it reported Tuesday. As of Wednesday, 87 people have died of COVID-19 in Berkshire County, and there have been 2,076 confirmed cases, up 51 from Tuesday.
The DPH said 89 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 10,922. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 11,166. Confirmed cases rose 5,675 to 259,324.
According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, 169,809 people in Massachusetts with COVID-19 have recovered.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 61,181 statewide; 621 cases in Pittsfield; 318 households in quarantine in Pittsfield.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 42 to 840 (80, up one); Hampshire, up 51 to 2,701 (169, up one); Hampden, up 325 to 19,242 (951, up 12).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Wednesday, 28,381 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, up 74 from Tuesday. In all, 402 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 6,946 deaths linked to COVID-19, an increase of 26 from the previous day.
HOSPITAL CHECK: As of Wednesday, Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 42 COVID-19 patients. Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington had no cases. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 40,524 people, with 1,625 positive results since the pandemic began. There were 631 pending test results.
Tests at BMC have recorded a 7.7 percent positivity rate in the past seven days, above the state average.
Statewide, 1,576 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 308 are in ICU and 162 are on ventilators.
To date, 9,072,057 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
PRISONER RELEASE PUSH: As Massachusetts prisons have seen spikes in coronavirus cases, a push is building for the early release of some Massachusetts inmates.
A Suffolk Superior Court judge is reviewing a case in which some lawmakers claim the Department of Correction failed to implement a program that had promised to allow more prisoners to finish their sentences at home. Prisoners eligible for home confinement must be within 18 months of the end of their sentence and would have to wear an electronic ankle bracelet for supervision.
The Friday death of a prisoner at Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Norfolk marked the ninth death of a Massachusetts inmate from COVID-19. Facilities witnessing spikes include MCI-Concord, which now has more than 172 active cases among prisoners, more than a third of its population, as well as 40 cases among correctional officers.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 68,762,897, with 1,565,945 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 15,337,091 cases and 282,022 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a change from the “lowest observed value” for that measure. Wednesday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 3,244, up 1,970 percent
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 5.9 percent, up 656 percent
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 1,458, up 839 percent
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 43, up 3030 percent