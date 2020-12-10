With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
BY THE NUMBERS: Four new deaths Thursday took Berkshire County’s death toll to 91, with the confirmed COVID-19 case count up 82 to 2,158, the state Department of Public Health said.
The DPH said 41 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 10,963. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 11,209. Confirmed cases rose 5,130 to 264,454.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 63,362 statewide; 723 cases in Pittsfield (up 102 since Tuesday’s update); 330 households in quarantine in Pittsfield.
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. In alphabetical order, this lists results for communities with five or more cases:
Adams: Total cases: up 23 to 91; cases last 14 days: 24; tests last 14 days: 734; number positives: 24
Becket: Total cases: up 1 to 22; cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 159; number positives: 2
Clarksburg: Total cases: up 6 to 20; cases last 14 days: 6; tests last 14 days: 101; number positives: 6
Dalton: Total cases: up 14 to 81; cases last 14 days: 20; tests last 14 days: 927; number positives: 25
Egremont: Total cases: up 1 to 9; cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 75; number positives: 1
Great Barrington: Total cases: up 16 to 120; cases last 14 days: 20; tests last 14 days: 914; number positives: 21
Hancock: Total cases: 9; cases last 14 days: fewer than five, tests last 14 days: 18; number positives: 4
Hinsdale: Total cases: 10; cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 189; number positives: 3
Lanesborough: Total cases: up 4 to 39; cases last 14 days: 9; tests last 14 days: 276; number positives: 9
Lee: Total cases: up 15 to 76; cases last 14 days: 18; tests last 14 days: 591; number positives: 22
Lenox: Total cases: up 23 to 116; cases last 14 days: 57; tests last 14 days: 1,085; number positives: 65
Monterey: Total cases: 6; cases last 14 days: fewer than five, tests last 14 days: 85; number positives: 1
New Marlborough: Total cases: up 2 to 12; cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 72; number positives: 2
North Adams: Total cases: up 17 to 130; cases last 14 days: 29; tests last 14 days: 1,757; number positives: 29
Otis: Total cases: 14; cases last 14 days: fewer than five, tests last 14 days: 105; number positives: 3
Pittsfield: Total cases: up 196 to 1,051; cases last 14 days: 410; tests last 14 days: 5,978; number positives: 482
Richmond: Total cases: up 1 to 17; cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 117; number positives: 2
Sandisfield: Total cases: up 2 to 12; cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 95; number positives: 4
Sheffield: Total cases: up 5 to 39; cases last 14 days: 7; tests last 14 days: 396; number positives: 7
Stockbridge: Total cases: up 3 to 26; cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 294; number positives: 4
West Stockbridge: Total cases: 15; cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 116; number positives: 5
Williamstown: Total cases: up 8 to 119; cases last 14 days: 5; tests last 14 days: 1,685; number positives: 7
Windsor: Total cases: 6; cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 60; number positives: 2
Alford, Florida, New Ashford, Peru, Savoy and Tyringham have each had fewer than five cases.
Lenox and Pittsfield fall into the highest “red” risk category. Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee and North Adams fall into the next-highest category, “yellow.”
LAST TWO WEEKS AT A GLANCE: In its weekly report Thursday, the state Department of Public Health provided this COVID-19 data for Berkshire County:
Total number of cases: 2,076
Cases in last 14 days: 642
Relative change: Higher
Total tests: 154,346
Tests last 14 days: 16,287
Number positive results last 14 days: 736
Percent positive: 4.52 percent
Change in percentage of positive tests: Higher
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 17 to 857 (80); Hampshire, up 73 to 2,774 (up one to 170); Hampden, up 363 to 19,605 (up six to 957).
TESTING CHALLENGES: For many Massachusetts residents without symptoms, lack of access to free testing means a test would cost between $80 and $160.
Wait times for lines to get tested, as well as to receive one’s results, vary widely across the state, The Boston Globe reports. While in Wellesley, donors gave $200,000 for students and teachers to be tested weekly in their own homes, Dorchester residents spend two to three hours in line to get tests.
Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced new free testing sites in Western Massachusetts and Cape Cod, which previously have had less testing availability. Existing sites in Great Barrington, North Adams and Pittsfield will now offer free testing.
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Thursday, 28,546 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, an increase of 165 since Wednesday. In all, 403 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 6,965 deaths linked to COVID-19, an increase of 19.
HOSPITAL CHECK: As of Thursday, Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 39 COVID-19 patients. Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington had no cases. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 40,704 people, with 1,651 positive results since the pandemic began. In the past 14 days, 5,276 patients tested have received 456 unique positive results. There were 462 pending test results.
Statewide, 1,607 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 307 are in ICU and 168 are on ventilators.
To date, 9,181,066 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, the sixth most of any state, according to Johns Hopkins University.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 69,436,169, with 1,579,164 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 15,550,786 cases and 291,754 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a percentage change from the “lowest observed value” for that measure. Thursday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 3,108, up 1,883 percent
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 5.7 percent, up 631 percent
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 1,498, up 865 percent
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 42, up 301 percent