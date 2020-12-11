With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
LEE FACILITY OUTBREAKS: Two elder-care facilities in Lee have experienced recent COVID-19 outbreaks.
Lee Healthcare and The Landing at Laurel Lake, operated by Next Step Healthcare, each has seen one to 10 cases to date, according to the company’s Friday COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated daily.
In the state’s Tuesday COVID-19 report for elder-care facilities, Lee Healthcare was listed as reporting one to four deaths. Those numbers are self-reported.
Next Step did not respond to inquiries sent Tuesday and Friday by The Eagle.
Two documents on the company’s website, dated Wednesday, address family members and residents of Lee Healthcare and of The Landing at Laurel Lake. The authors write that they “have identified and confirmed several positive COVID19 cases amongst staff and residents” but do not provide numbers.
The messages also announced a self-imposed ban on new admissions and said on-site visitation will be suspended.
The earliest cases detected at Lee Healthcare were listed in the state’s Nov. 10 report, which said one to four cases were reported among staff. Cases at The Landing at Laurel Lake first were reported Sunday, with a mention of one to four cases among staff.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County had four more deaths Friday, with the death toll rising to 95. Forty new cases brought the confirmed COVID-19 case count to 2,198, the state Department of Public Health said.
The DPH said 47 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 11,010. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 are 11,257. Confirmed cases rose 5,475, to 269,929. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, 187,221 people in Massachusetts have recovered from COVID-19.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 65,741 statewide; 779 cases in Pittsfield; 373 households in quarantine in Pittsfield.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 38, to 895 (80); Hampshire, up 55, to 2,829 (up one, to 171); Hampden, up 326, to 19,931 (up four, to 961).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Friday, 28,655 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, up 109 from Thursday. In all, 403 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 6,978 deaths linked to COVID-19, up 13 from Thursday.
UPDATED VISITATION AT BHS: Berkshire Health Systems has limited visitation at all of its facilities, citing recent increases in the Berkshires’ COVID-19 cases.
Guidelines that went into effect Dec. 3 at Berkshire Medical Center will take effect Tuesday at all other facilities. Guidelines are as follows:
• Medical/Surgical, Critical Care, Progressive Care, Behavioral Health, Rehab, Family Birth Center and Pediatrics: No visitation;
• Emergency Department: No visitors in the department, including the lobby;
• End-of-Life Circumstances: Based on individual circumstances;
• Ambulatory surgery/Endoscopy/Crane Center: A companion can drop off patient, leave the building and return to pick up patient and receive discharge instructions if needed;
• Physician Practices: One companion/caregiver can accompany the patient to his or her appointment;
• No visitation for patients suspected of or testing positive for COVID-19;
• There might be exceptions for designated support partners, such as a birth partner; a parent of a child 18 or younger; a support person for patients with intellectual, cognitive, or physical disabilities; an attorney; or an end-of-life companion in approved circumstances.
HOSPITAL CHECK: As of Friday, Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 39 COVID-19 patients. Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington had no cases. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 40,941 people, with 1,668 positive results since the pandemic began. In the past 14 days, 5,627 individuals were tested, yielding 463 positive results. There were 532 pending test results.
Statewide, 1,605 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 309 are in ICU and 165 are on ventilators.
To date, 9,278,419 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 70,025,535, with 1,590,323 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins. The U.S. has seen 15,758,661 cases and 294,056 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a percentage change from the “lowest observed value” for that measure. Friday’s figures:
• Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 3,069, up 1,859 percent;
• Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 5.7 percent, up 638 percent;
• Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 1,529, up 884 percent;
• Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 45, up 322 percent.
To contribute news to The Checkup, please email djin@berkshireeagle.com or call 413-496-6221.