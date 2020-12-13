With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County’s death toll climbed by six over the weekend, rising two on Saturday and four on Sunday to reach a total of 101. The confirmed COVID-19 case count rose 30 on Saturday and 24 on Sunday to hit 2,252, the state Department of Public Health said.
The DPH said 41 new deaths were reported Sunday in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 11,098. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 11,349. Confirmed cases rose 4,677 to 279,574 since the pandemic began. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, at least 187,221 people in Massachusetts with COVID-19 have recovered.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 70,651 statewide — more than the number of people who live in Northampton and Holyoke combined; 782 active cases in Pittsfield; 373 households in quarantine in Pittsfield.
NUMBED BY NUMBERS: She’s absolutely right. Last week, Dr. Monica Bharel, the state’s public health commissioner, said that she and others who assemble and release statistics about the effect of the coronavirus can become numb to their meaning. Readers of The Checkup may have had the same experience. Bharel made a point, in a meeting with the Public Health Council, to point out that as of now, an average of one to two people are dying of COVID-19 every minute in the U.S. "I just this morning heard about another family friend who was lost to COVID-19, so this virus remains devastating and deadly," she said.
Bharel recovered from COVID-19 last spring. She appealed for people to wear masks and avoid gatherings. With so many cases linked to Thanksgiving parties, she is wary of what the holidays will bring. "Things will likely get worse before they get better," she said.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 25 to 959 (80); Hampshire, up 43 to 2,935 (171); Hampden, up 277 to 20,517 (up 1 to 963).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Sunday, 28,750 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities. In all, 404 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 7,007 deaths linked to COVID-19.
Locally, the number of active cases is falling at Hillcrest Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Pittsfield, due both to deaths and recoveries. On Saturday, the center reported 71 active cases among residents, compared to 124 a week before. Staff cases had fallen in the same week from 61 to 27. The same is true for residents at the Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox, also owned by Berkshire Healthcare Systems, where resident cases fell from 36 to 22. However, cases have been rising among residents at the Williamstown Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: up from three on Dec. 5 to 17 as of Saturday.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center last updated its stats on Friday, when it was caring for 39 COVID-19 patients. Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington had no cases. In the last week, the rate of positive tests has been falling, with 6.4 percent of tests confirming COVID-19, compared to 8.2 percent in the last 14 days.
Statewide, 1,707 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 342 are in ICU and 178 are on ventilators.
To date, at least 9,477,319 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 72,099,492, with 1,610,336 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 16,197,748 cases and 298,747 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a change in either the count or “lowest observed value.” Sunday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 3,375, up 2,054 percent
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 5.6, up 624 percent
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 1,588, up 922 percent
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 44, up 315 percent
CHILDCARE AT THE EDGE: A recent national survey shed light on troubles in the childcare sector. The National Association for the Education of Young Children ran an online survey in November to test the fiscal health of care providers. It’s not good. Nationally, 56 percent of the 6,000 childcare programs that responded said they are losing money. The survey included 92 participants from Massachusetts. Even more of that Bay State group, 66 percent, said they are losing money by providing care under coronavirus enrollment restrictions. Half said they aren’t sure how long they’ll be able to keep going. Nearly a fifth of the groups said that if nothing changes, they’ll be out of business in three months.
