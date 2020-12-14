With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
BY THE NUMBERS: Two more deaths Monday brought Berkshire County’s coronavirus death toll to 103, with the confirmed COVID-19 case count up 14, to 2,266, the state Department of Public Health said.
The DPH said 37 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 11,135. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 are 11,388. Confirmed cases rose 3,572, to 283,146. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, 187,221 people in Massachusetts with COVID-19 have recovered.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 72,883 statewide; 802 cases in Pittsfield; 373 households in quarantine in Pittsfield.
RULE VIOLATIONS: More than 1,000 Massachusetts companies and gathering places have received complaints for alleged violations of pandemic safety rules from mid-May through Dec. 1, WBUR reports:
“In the most egregious cases, employees reported having to work despite believing they had COVID symptoms. Some employers allegedly failed to alert people that their coworkers had tested positive, while others failed to promptly respond to inquiries by local health officials.”
The four sectors receiving the most complaints were: retail (164 complaints, 27 percent of total complaints), restaurants and bars (128, 21.1 percent), sports and fitness centers (91, 15 percent) and barbershops and salons (63, 10.4 percent).
Several violations were reported in cities with high infection rates, including Everett, Worcester, Lawrence and Salem.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 29, to 988 (80); Hampshire, up 31, to 2,966 (171); Hampden, up 284, to 20,801 (up four, to 967).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Monday, 28,945 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, 195 more than had been reported Sunday. In all, 404 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 7,021 deaths linked to COVID-19, up 14 since Sunday.
SURVEY: A new poll suggests that Black and Hispanic Massachusetts residents are more hesitant to receive a coronavirus vaccine, aligning with a national trend.
In a survey conducted by Suffolk University and The Boston Globe, 11 percent and 32 percent of Black and Hispanic respondents, respectively, said they would get vaccinated as soon as possible. Meanwhile, 59 percent and 71 percent of white and Asian respondents, respectively, said they would get vaccinated.
Science and health care have lacked proportionate Black and Latino representation, and trust in science has historically been low in those communities.
Black and Latino communities, which face inequities in housing, education, jobs and health, have been hit harder by the virus than the population at large.
HOSPITAL CHECK: As of Monday, Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 40 COVID-19 patients. Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington had no cases. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 41,594 people, with 1,732 positive results since the pandemic began. In the past 14 days, 5,836 people were tested, with 446 receiving positive results. There were 464 pending test results.
Statewide, 1,788 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 354 are in intensive care units and 186 are on ventilators.
To date, 9,567,675 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 72,664,206, with 1,618,617 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins. The U.S. has seen 16,407,785 cases and 300,361 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a percentage change from the “lowest observed value.” Monday’s figures:
• Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 3,584, up 2,187 percent;
• Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 5.7 percent, up 637 percent;
• Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 1,644, up 958 percent;
• Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 43, up 305 percent.
