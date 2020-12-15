With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
LEE FACILITY OUTBREAKS: Two elderly care facilities in Lee have had a total of 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents and staff.
Operated by Next Step Healthcare, Lee Healthcare and The Landing at Laurel Lake recorded their first cases in November and early December, respectively. Five residents and staff members have recovered, the company said in a statement sent to The Eagle by email.
The company did not respond when asked how many residents or staff members had died of COVID-19 at the two facilities. The state Department of Public Health reported at least one death at Lee Healthcare in its Dec. 8 report.
Next Step, which keeps a daily coronavirus dashboard, also operates two facilities to which the state issued termination notices in August, citing failure to meet coronavirus safety standards and “a historic record of poor performance.”
Those facilities, the state said, had inadequate staffing ratios and showed “poor adherence to the most basic infection control practices,” such as improper use of personal protective equipment and failure to separate COVID-positive residents.
The company responded that the two facilities were found to be in adherence with standards in three of four DPH surveys, and said it would appeal the decisions.
Although the company said Lee Healthcare is adhering to guidelines from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the facility’s record is not spotless.
Current safety measures include ongoing infection control training for staff members and onsite assessment from an external infection control consultant, the company said.
Lee Healthcare received 38 federal citations between May 2017 and September 2019, accumulating nearly $69,000 in fines. Two of those citations were for violating federal standards to protect residents from the spread of infection.
The facility has a rating of three stars out of five from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. While quality of resident care was given five stars, health inspections and staffing were each rated two stars.
The company said it expects administration of the COVID-19 vaccine to begin “within the next week.”
BY THE NUMBERS: Two deaths Tuesday brought Berkshire County’s death toll to 105, with the confirmed COVID-19 case count up 30 to 2,296, the state Department of Public Health said.
The DPH said 55 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 11,190. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 11,443. Confirmed cases rose 3,720 to 286,866.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 72,587 statewide; 804 cases in Pittsfield; 410 households in quarantine in Pittsfield (37 more than reported Monday).
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 29 to 1,017 (81, up one); Hampshire, up 26 to 2,992 (172, up one); Hampden, up 305 to 21,106 (974, up seven).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Tuesday, 29,022 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, 77 more than were reported Monday. In all, 406 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 7,040 deaths linked to COVID-19, up 19 since Monday.
TESTING ON THE RISE: Massachusetts surpassed 100,000 tests per day for the first time before and around Thanksgiving.
While the state ranks fourth in test administered per capita, some public health advocates are calling for increased equity in access to testing. Some communities face greater difficulties finding free asymptomatic testing.
HOSPITAL CHECK: As of Tuesday, Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 31 COVID-19 patients. Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington had no cases. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 41,865 people, with 1,743 positive results since the pandemic began. In the past 14 days, 5,923 individuals were tested, and 430 of them received a positive result. There were 727 pending test results.
Statewide, 1,834 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 371 are in ICU and 200 are on ventilators.
To date, 9,623,697 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 73,270,108, with 1,630,610 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. The U.S. has seen 16,651,589 cases and 302,689 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a percentage change from the “lowest observed value.” Tuesday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 3,236, up 1,965 percent
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 5.9 percent, up 659 percent
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 1,684, up 984 percent
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 43, up 311 percent