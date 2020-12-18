HILLCREST DEATHS: The number of residents killed by the coronavirus inside the Hillcrest Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has hit 40. Lisa Gaudet, a spokeswoman for the center’s owner, Berkshire Healthcare Systems, said that as of Friday, Hillcrest had lost 40 residents. It reports that 15 residents are positive, with 106 resident having recovered. Of staff, 18 are positive and 59 have recovered.
At Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox, also owned by Berkshire Healthcare, 15 residents have died. As of Friday, 14 residents were positive for COVID-19 and 24 had recovered, according to Gaudet. Seven staff at Kimball Farms are positive and eight have recovered.
Meantime, cases have been rising at Williamstown Commons, which saw 24 deaths last spring. As of Friday, that nursing center had 22 active cases among residents and one among staff. No one has died of the disease there amid the recent surge in cases.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County’s death toll rose two to a total of 116, with the confirmed COVID-19 case count up 19 to 2,379, the state Department of Public Health said. [Friday’s Checkup contained two numbers for Berkshire County cases to date. The correct total as of Friday was 2,360.]
The DPH said 53 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 11,358. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 11,610. Confirmed cases rose 5,632 to 302,933. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, 206,843 people in Massachusetts with COVID-19 have recovered.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 80,989 statewide; 828 active cases in Pittsfield; 439 households are in quarantine in Pittsfield.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 19 to 1,094 (up 1 to 82); Hampshire, up 58 to 3,148 (up 2 to 179); Hampden, up 460 to 22,232 (up 5 to 991).
LEE LIBRARY SHIFTS LOAN PROGRAM: On Monday, The Lee Library is shifting back to curbside pickup due to the increase in coronavirus cases in the region. People can no longer browse the collection by appointment. Pickup hours are as follows: Curbside pickup during the two holiday weeks will be Monday-Wednesday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, 10 a.m. to noon.
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Friday, 29,329 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities. In all, 408 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 7,105 deaths linked to COVID-19.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 35 COVID-19 patients as of Friday. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 42,496 people, with 1,818 positive results since the pandemic began. There were 345 pending test results.
Statewide, 1,874 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 370 are in ICU and 204 are on ventilators.
To date, 9,901,732 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 75,455,600, with 1,670,982 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 17,390,245 cases and 312,845 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a change in either the count or “lowest observed value.” Friday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 3,206, up 1,946 percent
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 6.1, up 696 percent
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 1,799, up 1,059 percent
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 46, up 331 percent
STATE WILL GET FEWER DOSES OF PFIZER VACCINE: Like other states, Massachusetts learned late this week that it will receive fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine than expected. Instead of 60,000, the next allotment will be 42,900 doses, according to the state’s COVID-19 Command Center. Starting next week, the state will begin listing where the vaccines have been administered. By year’s end, Massachusetts expects to receive about 180,000 doses.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. (It will not operate Dec. 24, Dec. 25 or Dec. 31.)
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained (usually for a fee) through CVS by filling out a form online.
To contribute news to The Checkup, please email lparnass@berkshireeagle.com or call 413-588-8341.