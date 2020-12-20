BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County’s death toll climbed by three over the weekend, with one death Saturday and two announced Sunday; it stands now at 119. The confirmed COVID-19 case count rose Saturday by 25 and Sunday by 41 to a current total of 2,445, the state Department of Public Health said.
The DPH said 60 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 11,465. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 11,717. Confirmed cases rose 4,162 to 311,090. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, 206,843 people in Massachusetts with COVID-19 have recovered.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 82,617 statewide; 860 active cases in Pittsfield; 396 households in quarantine in Pittsfield.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 17 to 1,129 (up 2 to 84); Hampshire, up 43 to 3,228 (181); Hampden, up 351 to 22,776 (up 9, 1,003).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Sunday, 29,502 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities. In all, 410 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 7,139 deaths linked to COVID-19.
NEW RECORD SET IN NEW SCHOOL CASES: Public schools in Massachusetts last week reported their highest number of new COVID-19 cases to date — more than 1,000 for the first time.
From Dec. 10 through Dec. 16, school districts, education collaboratives and special education reported 591 cases among students participating in hybrid or in-person learning and 418 cases involving staff members who work in school buildings. That total of 1,009 cases is up from 923 new cases reported the week before and 527 cases the week before that. The data is reported weekly by the state Department of Elementary and Secretary Education, which relays case numbers reported by the schools.
Statewide, roughly 450,000 students and 75,000 staff are using public school buildings, DESE said. Since the start of the school year, 5,095 cases have been reported in Massachusetts schools.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Across Massachusetts, 1,919 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 387 are in ICU and 205 are on ventilators.
To date, 10,087,980 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 76,699,314, with 1,691,092 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 17,807,491 cases and 317,408 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a change in either the count or “lowest observed value.” Sunday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 3,259, up 1,980 percent
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 5.8, up 650 percent
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 1,866, up 1,102 percent
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 47, up 341 percent
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. (It will not operate Dec. 24, Dec. 25 or Dec. 31.)
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
