BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County’s death toll rose by one on Monday to 120. The confirmed COVID-19 case count climbed 37 to 2,482, the state Department of Public Health said.
The DPH said 41 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 11,506. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 11,759. Confirmed cases rose 3,760 to 314,850. The state’s surge in cases is made clear by this statistic: More than one-tenth of the total number of confirmed cases to date in Massachusetts were confirmed in just the last week.
According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, 206,843 people in Massachusetts with COVID-19 have recovered.
CASES AT SPECIFIC CARE CENTERS: As of Monday, the number of people killed by COVID-19 at Hillcrest Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Pittsfield rose to 41. There have been 15 deaths at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox.
Lisa Gaudet, spokeswoman for Berkshire Healthcare Systems, provided this rundown on other case numbers at facilities it owns in the county:
– Hillcrest Commons: 9 positive residents (114 recovered, 172 total cases); 11 positive staff members (66 recovered, 78 total cases).
– Kimball Farms: 13 positive residents (25 recovered, 57 total cases); one positive staff member (15 recovered, 19 total cases).
– Williamstown Commons: 25 positive residents (two recovered, 109 total cases); no positive staff members (two recovered, 26 total cases). No recent deaths have been reported at Williamstown Commons.
VACCINE SCORECARD: At some point this week, the state DPH is expected to begin reporting figures on progress with COVID-19 vaccinations. Officials said last week that the rollout of vaccines would be tracked statistically in the state’s daily reporting. That didn’t happen as of Monday. We are now in Week 2 of vaccinations in Massachusetts, kicked off by the four hospitals that received initial doses a week ago Monday. Vaccinations began to be offered in Berkshire County later last week.
According to the DPH, hospitals will be reporting figures to the state. Michael Leary, spokesman for Berkshire Health Systems, said it does not plan to add figures on vaccination to its online dashboard.
So far, more than 1,000 healthcare workers in Berkshire County have been vaccinated, with Berkshire Health Systems nearly exhausting its first supply of doses.
Last week, Marylou Sudders, the health and human services secretary, said vaccinations are expected to begin in nursing homes the week of Dec. 28, led by CVS and Walgreens in conjunction with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control's Long-Term Care Pharmacy Partnership program.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 84,368 statewide; 865 active cases in Pittsfield; 413 households in quarantine in Pittsfield.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 4 to 1,133 (up 2 to 86); Hampshire, up 39 to 3,267 (181); Hampden, up 290 to 23,066 (up 2 to 1,005).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Monday, 29,698 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, an increase of 196 over Sunday. In all, 410 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 7,151 deaths linked to COVID-19, a one-day increase of 12. In Pittsfield, 255 cases have been confirmed to date in longterm care facilities.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 33 COVID-19 patients as of Monday. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 43,292 people, with 1,884 positive results since the pandemic began. There were 498 pending test results.
Statewide, 1,991 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 410 are in ICU and 215 are on ventilators.
To date, 10,178,769 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 77,202,828, with 1,699,307 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 17,959,866 cases and 318,782 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a change in either the count or “lowest observed value.” Monday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 3,489, up 2,126 percent
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 5.9, up 671 percent
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 1,895, up 1,121 percent
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 45, up 327 percent
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. (It will not operate Dec. 24, Dec. 25 or Dec. 31.)
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
