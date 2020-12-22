An apparent discrepancy has emerged in the public reporting of coronavirus cases at two long-term care facilities in Lee. In a report dated Dec. 18, Next Step Healthcare — the facilities’ parent company — listed two cases at Lee Healthcare and one at The Landing at Laurel Lake.
The state’s Dec. 18 daily report listed between one and four cases among Lee Healthcare residents but no cases among residents or staff for The Landing at Laurel Lake. Dec. 19 and Dec. 20 state reports said there were no cases among residents or staff at either facility. The state’s website says the reports feature data from the previous day.
The Eagle requested case counts from Next Step on Monday, and a company representative expressed an intent to send “an update.” By Tuesday, however, the representative did not send any further communication despite multiple calls and emails.
Elder care facilities are required by law to report cases daily to their local department of health and to the state Department of Public Health.
As of last Tuesday, the company had said there were 18 cases between the two facilities.
According to coronavirus dashboards linked from the company’s website, Lee Healthcare has had at least seven cases since then, and The Landing at Laurel Lake has had at least five.
That would put the total case count at 30 between the two facilities, but the company's dashboard from Monday shows that each facility has had fewer than 10 cases. Tuesday’s dashboard was not yet posted as of press time.
A June infection control survey by DPH found a D-level deficiency, a lower-level deficiency, at Lee Healthcare, although no deficiencies have been found since.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County’s death toll was unchanged Tuesday at 120, with the confirmed COVID-19 case count rising 31 to 2,513, the state Department of Public Health said.
The DPH said 43 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 11,549. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 11,804. Confirmed cases rose 3,293 to 318,143. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, 206,843 people in Massachusetts with COVID-19 have recovered.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 82,303 statewide; 882 active cases in Pittsfield; 413 households in quarantine in Pittsfield.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 17 to 1,150 (86); Hampshire, up 56 to 3,323 (up 3 to 184); Hampden, up 306 to 23,372 (up 2 to 1,007).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Tuesday, 29,817 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, up 119 from Monday. In all, 411 facilities have had at least one confirmed case (one more) and have seen 7,162 deaths linked to COVID-19, a one-day increase of 11.
LOCAL CENTERS: The most recent report from Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox, covering Dec. 21, shows one additional residential case of the virus, for a cumulative total of 57. No changes were reported for the Hillcrest Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Pittsfield, which has nine active cases among residents and a total to date of 172 cases — with 41 deaths. Meantime, the report from Berkshire Healthcare Systems for Williamstown Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center shows six additional cases since Sunday, for a new total of 28 active cases among residents, and a total to date of 111.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported Tuesday caring for 29 COVID-19 patients. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 43,817 people, with 1,921 positive results since the pandemic began. There were 688 pending test results.
Statewide, 2,004 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 412 are in ICU and 233 are on ventilators. This is the first time since May 28 that more than 2,00 people have been hospitalized.
Gov. Charlie Baker mentioned the stress on hospitals when he announced new restrictions on social activity. "Our hospitals are now under significant pressure and we're heading toward another period, this holiday stretch, where we're likely to see another significant increase in cases and hospitalizations,” Baker said, “unless everybody plays a very different game than the one we all played at Thanksgiving.
To date, 10,239,836 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 77,822,559, with 1,712,724 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 18,188,385 cases and 322,218 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a change in either the count or “lowest observed value.” Tuesday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 3,068, up 1,858 percent
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 6.0, up 675 percent
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 1,920, up 1,136 percent
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 44, up 315 percent
PUSHBACK ON FEES: Attorney General Maura Healey is telling Massachusetts dentists to think twice about sticking patients with fees related to COVID-19 infection control or use of personal protective equipment. A notice sent to the Massachusetts Dental Society said that rules on care within an insurance network usually bar imposition of fees.
"We understand that many dental practices are facing increased financial burdens due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Healey said in the memo. "However, consumers across our state are dealing with their own financial hardships and should not have to pay inappropriate or surprise charges.” Healey’s office said it has received questions from patients. The fees being applied range from $10 to $35.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. (It will not operate Dec. 24, Dec. 25 or Dec. 31.)
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
