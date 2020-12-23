BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County’s death toll rose by one to 121 as of Wednesday, with the confirmed COVID-19 case count climbing 33 to 2,546, the state Department of Public Health said. The DPH said 81 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 11,630. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 11,887. Confirmed cases rose 4,509 to 322,652.
Both of those measures — daily deaths on new cases — are considerably higher than the most recent seven-day averages (2,861 for new daily cases as of Tuesday, and 48 for daily deaths as of Monday). According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, at least 206,843 people in Massachusetts with COVID-19 have recovered.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 81,112 statewide; 901 active cases in Pittsfield; 413 households in quarantine in Pittsfield. The number of active cases in Massachusetts is more than twice the 40,202 cases that were active one month ago.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 3 to 1,153 (up 2 to 88); Hampshire, up 43 to 3,366 (184); Hampden, up 335 to 23,707 (up 10 to 1,017).
WARREN’S PLAN FOR THAT: CNBC reports that U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants to make testing easier to obtain for teachers, students and essential workers. Warren is backing legislation to expand federal coverage for testing around the U.S.
The measure is called the Expanding COVID-19 Testing Capacity Act of 2020. The bill calls for the Department of Health and Human Services to make sure more test kits are available, either by having the government make them or contracting out for their creation. The legislation would also steer an extra $25 billion to state and local testing programs.
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Wednesday, 29,907 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, up 90 in a day. In all, 412 facilities have had at least one confirmed case (one more than Tuesday) and have seen 7,191 deaths linked to COVID-19, up 29.
LOCAL CARE CENTERS UPDATE: No new deaths were reported Wednesday at either Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox or Hillcrest Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Spokeswoman Lisa Gaudet said Wednesday that the number of residents with active infections at both centers continues to drop as they recover. Williamstown Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center had 22 active cases as of Wednesday, she said, with seven people shifting to recovered status. No deaths were reported.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 36 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 43,921 people, with 1,946 positive results since the pandemic began. There were 704 pending test results.
Statewide, 2,066 people are hospitalized, up 62 in a day. Of those hospitalized, 409 are in ICU and 226 are on ventilators. To date, 10,301,914 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 78,494,742, with 1,726,329 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 18,402,363 cases and 325,358 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a change in either the count or “lowest observed value.” Wednesday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 2,861, up 1,726 percent
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 5.9, up 668 percent
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 1,950, up 1,156 percent
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 48, up 355 percent
NO DATA RELEASE NEXT TWO FRIDAYS: The state Department of Public Health will not release new data on COVID-19 this Friday, Christmas Day, or on New Year’s Day next week. Data covering the two days will be included in reports on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. (It will not operate Dec. 24, Dec. 25 or Dec. 31.)
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
