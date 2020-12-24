BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County’s death toll rose by four as of Thursday to 125, with the confirmed COVID-19 case count rising 58 to 2,604, the state Department of Public Health said.
The DPH said 76 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 11,706. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 11,963. Confirmed cases rose 5,655 to 328,307.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 80,800 statewide; 901 active cases in Pittsfield; 413 households in quarantine in Pittsfield.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 26 to 1,179 (88); Hampshire, up 65 to 3,431 (184); Hampden, up 491 to 24,198 (up 7 to 1,024).
NEW CASES IN LEE: Next Step Healthcare, parent company of Lee Healthcare and The Landing at Laurel Lake, has posted new information on coronavirus cases at its facilities. In its online dashboard, the company reports nine new cases at the 88-bed Lee Healthcare and two new cases at 53-bed The Landing at Laurel Lake.
The new cases bring the pandemic total to date at Lee Healthcare to fewer than 30 and the total at The Landing at Laurel Lake to between 10 and 30. (Those number ranges are used by the state DPH.)
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Thursday, 30,034 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, up 127 in a day. In all, 413 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 7,207 deaths linked to COVID-19, 16 more than Wednesday.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 33 COVID-19 patients, three fewer than Wednesday. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 44,272 people, with 1,982 positive results since the pandemic began. There were 569 pending test results.
Statewide, 2,095 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 409 are in ICU and 232 are on ventilators.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a change in either the count or “lowest observed value.” Thursday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 2,854, up 1,721 percent
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 5.8, up 647 percent
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 1,982, up 1,177 percent
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 5.2, up 392 percent
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. (It will not operate Dec. 24, Dec. 25 or Dec. 31.)
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
