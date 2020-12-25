NEARLY A VIRUS-FREE YEAR: Of the 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts, just three have not seen a single confirmed case of COVID-19. Two of those are in Berkshire County: Mount Washington and New Ashford. The third is Hawley, in western Franklin County.
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the state Department of Public Health on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. An increase in cases was noted in Becket, Cheshire, Hancock, Hinsdale, Lanesborough, Lee, Monterey, Otis, Sandisfield and Williamstown.
In alphabetical order, see results for communities with five or more cases. After community name, the figures list total number of cases, number of new cases in the past 14 days, total number of tests, number of tests in the past 14 days and number of positive tests in the past 14 days:
Adams: Total cases: 110; cases last 14 days: 21; tests last 14 days: 765; number positives: 22
Becket: Total cases: 29; cases last 14 days: 6; tests last 14 days: 175; number positives: 7
Cheshire: Total cases: 27; cases last 14 days: 5; tests last 14 days: 291; number positives: 7
Clarksburg: Total cases: 21; cases last 14 days: fewer than 5; tests last 14 days: 99; number positives: 1
Dalton: Total cases: 99; cases last 14 days: 17; tests last 14 days: 867; number positives: 19
Egremont: Total cases: 9; cases last 14 days: 0; tests last 14 days: 100; number positives: 0
Great Barrington: Total cases: 146; cases last 14 days: 20; tests last 14 days: 1,153; number positives: 22
Hancock: Total cases: 12; cases last 14 days: fewer than 5; tests last 14 days: 12; number positives: 3
Hinsdale: Total cases: 17; cases last 14 days: 6; tests last 14 days: 213; number positives: 6
Lanesborough: Total cases: 54; cases last 14 days: 11; tests last 14 days: 304; number positives: 11
Lee: Total cases: 113; cases last 14 days: 32; tests last 14 days: 835; number positives: 41
Lenox: Total cases: 126; cases last 14 days: 7; tests last 14 days: 851; number positives: 9
New Marlborough: Total cases: 13; cases last 14 days: fewer than 5; tests last 14 days: 62; number positives: 2
Monterey: Total cases: 12; cases last 14 days: 7; tests last 14 days: 75; number positives: 7
North Adams: Total cases: 168; cases last 14 days: 28; tests last 14 days: 1,522; number positives: 30
Otis: Total cases: 20; cases last 14 days: 7; tests last 14 days: 114; number positives: 9
Pittsfield: Total cases: 1,276; cases last 14 days: 201; tests last 14 days: 6,385; number positives: 232
Richmond: Total cases: 19; cases last 14 days: fewer than 5; tests last 14 days: 134; number positives: 1
Sandisfield: Total cases: 16; cases last 14 days: fewer than 5; tests last 14 days: 130; number positives: 4
Sheffield: Total cases: 45; cases last 14 days: fewer than 5; tests last 14 days: 461; number positives: 3
Stockbridge: Total cases: 27; cases last 14 days: fewer than 5; tests last 14 days: 360; number positives: 2
West Stockbridge: Total cases: 18; cases last 14 days: fewer than 5; tests last 14 days: 152; number positives: 2
Williamstown: Total cases: 146; cases last 14 days: 24; tests last 14 days: 1,895; number positives: 26
Windsor: Total cases: 6; cases last 14 days: 0; tests last 14 days: 64; number positives: 0
TOWNS WITH UNDER 5 CASES TO DATE: As of Thursday, the following Berkshires towns had under five COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic: Alford, Florida, Peru, Savoy, Tyringham and Washington.
LAST TWO WEEKS AT A GLANCE: In its weekly report Thursday, the state Department of Public Health provided this COVID-19 data for Berkshire County. (For comparison sake, the figures are followed by the corresponding state data):
Total number of cases: 2,546 (322,652)
Case in last 14 days: 410 (61,630)
Relative change: Lower (Lower)
Total tests: 172,753 (10,399,569)
Tests last 14 days: 17,202 (1,170,158)
Number positive results last 14 days: 467 (71,906)
Percent positive: 2.71 (6.14)
Change in percentage of positive cases: Lower (Higher)
BY THE NUMBERS: The state DPH did not report new coronavirus data on Friday, Christmas Day. The latest available information is from Thursday. On that day, Berkshire County’s death toll rose by four to 125, with the confirmed COVID-19 case count climbing 58 to 2,604, the state DPH said.
As of Thursday, the DPH reported 76 new deaths in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 11,706. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 11,963. Confirmed cases rose 5,655 to 328,307.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES AS OF THURSDAY: 80,800 statewide; 901 active cases in Pittsfield; 413 households in quarantine in Pittsfield.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties as of Thursday: Franklin, up 26 to 1,179 (88); Hampshire, up 65 to 3,431 (184); Hampden, up 491 to 24,198 (up 7 to 1,024).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center on Thursday reported caring for 33 COVID-19 patients, three fewer than Wednesday. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 44,272 people, with 1,982 positive results since the pandemic began. There were 569 pending test results.
Statewide, 2,095 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 409 are in ICU and 232 are on ventilators.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. (It will not operate Dec. 24, Dec. 25 or Dec. 31.)
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
AT THE COLLEGES: The Williams College dashboard said that as of Thursday the campus had administered 49,084 tests for COVID-19 since Aug. 17 and those produced 13 positive results. Those include 695 tests in the last seven days that resulted in one positive case.
To contribute news to The Checkup, please email lparnass@berkshireeagle.com or call 413-588-8341.