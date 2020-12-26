BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw one additional COVID-19 death in the last two days, for a new total of 126 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 56 to 2,660, the state Department of Public Health said. The department did not release figures Friday and its report Saturday covered two days.
The DPH said 46 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts over the period, pushing the statewide total to 11,752. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 12,010. Confirmed cases rose 7,424 to 335,731. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, at least 229,910 people in Massachusetts with COVID-19 have recovered.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 78,086 statewide.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties over the two-day period: Franklin, up 22 to 1,201 (up 1 to 89); Hampshire, up 93 to 3,524 (184); Hampden, up 468 to 24,666 (up 4 to 1,028).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Saturday, 30,122 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities. In all, 413 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 7,219 deaths linked to COVID-19.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center has not updated its census numbers since Thursday, when it reported caring for 33 COVID-19 patients, three fewer than Wednesday. Meantime, BMC said it had tested 44,272 people since March, with 1,982 positive results since the pandemic began.
Statewide, 2,077 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 416 are in ICU and 232 are on ventilators.
To date, 10,514,045 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 80,203,602, with 1,755,940 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 18,918,206 cases and 331,689 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a change in either the count or “lowest observed value.” Saturday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 2,888, up 1,743 percent
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 6.3, up 719 percent
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 2,035, up 1,210 percent
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 44, up 315 percent
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. (It will not operate Dec. 24, Dec. 25 or Dec. 31.)
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
