BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw four new COVID-19 deaths over the holiday weekend, with one reported Friday and Saturday (no figures were released on Christmas Day) and three deaths reported Sunday, for a new total of 129 deaths. The confirmed case count rose 56 on Friday and Saturday combined and by 17 on Sunday, for a new total of 2,677, the state Department of Public Health said.
With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
The DPH said 100 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts on Sunday, pushing the statewide total to 11,852. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 12,100. Confirmed cases rose 2,973 to 338,704. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, at least 229,910 people in Massachusetts with COVID-19 have recovered.
NEARLY A VIRUS-FREE YEAR: Of the 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts, just three have not seen a single confirmed case of COVID-19. Two of those are in Berkshire County: Mount Washington and New Ashford. The third is Hawley, in western Franklin County.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 78,688 statewide; 934 active cases in Pittsfield; 413 Pittsfield families in quarantine.
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are last week’s figures from the state Department of Public Health on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. An increase in cases was noted in Becket, Cheshire, Hancock, Hinsdale, Lanesborough, Lee, Monterey, Otis, Sandisfield and Williamstown.
In alphabetical order, this lists results for communities with five or more cases. After community name, the figures list total number of cases, number of new cases in the past 14 days, total number of tests, number of tests in the past 14 days and number of positive tests in the past 14 days:
Adams: Total cases: 110; cases last 14 days: 21; tests last 14 days: 765; number positives: 22
Becket: Total cases: 29; cases last 14 days: 6; tests last 14 days: 175; number positives: 7
Cheshire: Total cases: 27; cases last 14 days: 5; tests last 14 days: 291; number positives: 7
Clarksburg: Total cases: 21; cases last 14 days: fewer than 5; tests last 14 days: 99; number positives: 1
Dalton: Total cases: 99; cases last 14 days: 17; tests last 14 days: 867; number positives: 19
Egremont: Total cases: 9; cases last 14 days: 0; tests last 14 days: 100; number positives: 0
Great Barrington: Total cases: 146; cases last 14 days: 20; tests last 14 days: 1,153; number positives: 22
Hancock: Total cases: 12; cases last 14 days: fewer than 5; tests last 14 days: 12; number positives: 3
Hinsdale: Total cases: 17; cases last 14 days: 6; tests last 14 days: 213; number positives: 6
Lanesborough: Total cases: 54; cases last 14 days: 11; tests last 14 days: 304; number positives: 11
Lee: Total cases: 113; cases last 14 days: 32; tests last 14 days: 835; number positives: 41
Lenox: Total cases: 126; cases last 14 days: 7; tests last 14 days: 851; number positives: 9
New Marlborough: Total cases: 13; cases last 14 days: fewer than 5; tests last 14 days: 62; number positives: 2
Monterey: Total cases: 12; cases last 14 days: 7; tests last 14 days: 75; number positives: 7
North Adams: Total cases: 168; cases last 14 days: 28; tests last 14 days: 1,522; number positives: 30
Otis: Total cases: 20; cases last 14 days: 7; tests last 14 days: 114; number positives: 9
Pittsfield: Total cases: 1,276; cases last 14 days: 201; tests last 14 days: 6,385; number positives: 232
Richmond: Total cases: 19; cases last 14 days: fewer than 5; tests last 14 days: 134; number positives: 1
Sandisfield: Total cases: 16; cases last 14 days: fewer than 5; tests last 14 days: 130; number positives: 4
Sheffield: Total cases: 45; cases last 14 days: fewer than 5; tests last 14 days: 461; number positives: 3
Stockbridge: Total cases: 27; cases last 14 days: fewer than 5; tests last 14 days: 360; number positives: 2
West Stockbridge: Total cases: 18; cases last 14 days: fewer than 5; tests last 14 days: 152; number positives: 2
Williamstown: Total cases: 146; cases last 14 days: 24; tests last 14 days: 1,895; number positives: 26
Windsor: Total cases: 6; cases last 14 days: 0; tests last 14 days: 64; number positives: 0
TOWNS WITH UNDER 5 CASES TO DATE: As of Thursday, the following Berkshires towns had under five COVID-19 cases: Alford, Florida, Peru, Savoy, Tyringham and Washington.
LAST TWO WEEKS AT A GLANCE: In its weekly report Thursday, the state Department of Public Health provided this COVID-19 data for Berkshire County. (For comparison sake, the figures are followed by the corresponding state data):
Total number of cases: 2,546 (322,652)
Case in last 14 days: 410 (61,630)
Relative change: Lower (Lower)
Total tests: 172,753 (10,399,569)
Tests last 14 days: 17,202 (1,170,158)
Number positive results last 14 days: 467 (71,906)
Percent positive: 2.71 (6.14)
Change in percentage of positive cases: Lower (Higher)
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties as of Sunday: Franklin, up 13 to 1,214 (up 1 to 90); Hampshire, up 55 to 3,579 (up 4 to 188); Hampden, up 200 to 24,866 (up 5 to 1,033).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Sunday, 30,201 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities. In all, 414 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 7,247 deaths linked to COVID-19.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Statewide, 2,156 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 416 are in ICU and 230 are on ventilators.
To date, 10,622,490 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 80,694,954, with 1,763,133 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 19,097,377 cases and 332,866 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a change in either the count or “lowest observed value.” Sunday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 2,782, up 1,675 percent
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 6.3, up 714 percent
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 2,069, up 1,232 percent
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 50, up 377 percent
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. (It will not operate Dec. 24, Dec. 25 or Dec. 31.)
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
To contribute news to The Checkup, please email lparnass@berkshireeagle.com or call 413-588-8341.