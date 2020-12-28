With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw two new COVID-19 deaths Monday, raising the total to 131, with the confirmed case count up 56, to 2,733, the state Department of Public Health said.
The DPH said 48 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts on Monday, pushing the statewide total to 11,900. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 are 12,158. Confirmed cases rose 4,060, to 342,764. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, at least 229,910 people in Massachusetts with COVID-19 have recovered.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 80,620 statewide; 959 in Pittsfield; 413 households in quarantine in Pittsfield.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties as of Monday: Franklin, up eight, to 1,222 (up one, to 91); Hampshire, up 37, to 3,616 (188); Hampden, up 230, to 25,096 (up two, to 1,035).
VACCINES AT LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES: One Lenox long-term care facility and one Lee facility were among the first in the state to have coronavirus vaccines administered Monday.
While Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center and Lee Healthcare ran vaccine clinics Monday, COVID-19 cases at those two facilities appear to be trending in different directions.
Next Step Healthcare, which operates Lee Healthcare, reported 12 new COVID-19 cases at the facility Monday, in addition to four at The Landing at Laurel Lake in Lee. A Next Step spokesperson, Janelle Fairbrother, confirmed that Lee Healthcare was administering vaccines Monday but did not respond to a question about current case numbers.
There have been more than 30 cases to date at Lee Healthcare, and 10 to 30 at The Landing at Laurel Lake, according to the DPH. The state’s Dec. 8 and Dec. 23 reports note resident deaths at Lee Healthcare, and the state said last week that Lee Healthcare has reported one to four resident deaths to date.
Kimball Farms has one resident currently positive, while 15 residents have died and 26 have recovered, said Lisa Gaudet, a spokesperson for Berkshire Healthcare Systems, which runs the facility. Two staff are positive, and nine have recovered.
Another BHS facility, Hillcrest Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Pittsfield, now has no positive residents after 41 died and 125 recovered. Nine staff are positive, and 68 have recovered. Williamstown Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has 15 positive residents and two positive staff, while 15 residents and three staff have recovered. No Williamstown Commons residents have died.
Hillcrest Commons and Williamstown Commons will receive vaccines in early January, while vaccination dates are not yet listed for The Landing at Laurel Lake on Next Step’s website.
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Saturday, 30,415 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities. In all, 414 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 7,272 deaths linked to COVID-19.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 49 COVID-19 patients. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 44,941 people, with 2,077 receiving positive results since the pandemic began. In the past 14 days, 6,144 people were tested, with 340 receiving positive results. There were 415 pending test results.
Statewide, 2,230 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 430 are in intensive care units and 234 are on ventilators.
To date, 10,663,821 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 81,146,264, with 1,771,161 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins. The U.S. has seen 19,248,978 cases and 334,361 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a percentage change from the “lowest observed value.” Monday’s figures:
• Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 3,035, up 1,837 percent;
• Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 6.7 percent, up 767 percent;
• Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 2,103, up 1,254 percent;
• Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 49, up 359 percent.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites now are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. (It will not operate Dec. 31.)
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests also can be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
To contribute news to The Checkup, please email djin@berkshireeagle.com or call 413-496-6221.